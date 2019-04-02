Amid the hubbub surrounding India's renewable energy ambitions, few people have likely heard the last wails of a critically endangered great Indian bustard as it chars to death on a power transmission line or fatally collides with a wind turbine.Listed under Schedule I of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the bustard is also accorded the highest protection under India's Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. For years, conservationists have been crying themselves hoarse over the loss of their habitat due to a multitude of threats, such as hunting, natural predators, intensive agriculture, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...