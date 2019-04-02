NOTICE 2 APRIL 2019 WARRANTS NEW IDENTIFIERS FOR WARRANTS WITH NESTE CORPORATION AS UNDERLYING Identifiers of warrants listed on First North Finland with Neste Corporation's share as underlying instrument will change. New identifiers are valid as of 3 April 2019. Please find new warrant identifiers in the attached documents. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE 2.4.2019 WARRANTIT NESTE OYJ:N WARRANTTIEN UUDET PERUSTIEDOT First North Finland -markkinapaikalla listattujen warranttien, joiden kohde-etuutena on Neste Oyj:n osake,perustiedot muuttuvat. Uudet perustiedot ovat voimassa 3.4.2019 alkaen. Warranttien uudet perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisissa liitetiedostoissa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717409