CRUZANI, Inc.: Yuengling's Ice Cream Expands Footprint with Redner's Warehouse Markets and SuperValu Distributors

ATLANTA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK: ARSN), a food brand development company focused on acquiring and growing well-established food brands, announced today that Yuengling's Ice Cream ("Yuengling's") will soon be available at Redner's Warehouse Markets ("Redner's"). Yuengling's will utilize the distribution services of SuperValu, which was recently purchased by United Natural Foods ("UNFI").

Redner's is a 100% family and an employee-owned group of retail grocery stores with 64 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware. Like Yuengling's, Redner's focus is on exceeding their customer's expectations. "We are very excited to be working with Redner's," said David Yuengling. "With several Redner family members working in the organization and being employee-owned, it is easy to see why the entire organization takes such pride in their stores." Redner's initially will be selling seven of Yuengling's Pint flavors. These include Vanilla, Black & Tan, Butterbeer, Espresso Chip, Peanut Butter Cup, Cookies & Cream, and Cherry Vanilla Chunk. "We expect Yuengling's Ice Cream to be on the shelves by the end of April 2019", commented Everett Dickson, President of Aureus.

Redner's 64 locations will add to Yuengling's existing 500+ stores located throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois, and Texas.

"Yuengling's is excited to be working with SuperValu, a wholly owned subsidiary of UNFI. SuperValu/UNFI ships more than 600 million cases annually, through 60 distribution centers/warehouses, and serves thousands of retailers throughout the United States and Canada. Adding this relationship will help us expand our sales in the future," said Rob Bohorad, Yuengling's CFO.

About Aureus, Inc.

The management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman, Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was reborn. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it's been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery

