Orchestra BioMed, Inc.: Orchestra BioMed to Present at the 2019 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum

Panel presentation will provide an overview and outlook on BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy, a potent, novel bioelectronic treatment for hypertension

Hypertension, considered the #1 contributing risk factor for death by WHO, is a global epidemic that affects over 100 million Americans and 1.2 billion people worldwide

NEW HOPE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Orchestra BioMed, Inc. ("Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical innovation company developing advanced therapeutic solutions to address major unmet healthcare needs, announced today that David Hochman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, will present and participate in a bioelectronic medicine entrepreneur panel at the 2019 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

As part of his panel presentation, Mr. Hochman will discuss Orchestra BioMed's innovative business model as well as provide a detailed overview of the Company's Bioelectronic Therapies group's flagship product, BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT). Orchestra BioMed is focused on advancing high impact therapeutic solutions through development and plans to leverage strategic partnerships with established global market leaders to optimize commercialization and profitability.

BackBeat CNT is a patented intelligent biolectronic cardiac stimulation-based treatment for hypertension that immediately and substantially lowers blood pressure while simultaneously modulating autonomic nervous system to maintain blood pressure higher. Clinical results from the European MODERATO I clinical trial demonstrated that BackBeat CNT can reduce 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure by an average of 14.2 mm/Hg and in-office systolic blood pressure by an average of 23.8 mm/Hg at 3-month follow up. Two-year follow-up from MODERATO I showed sustained reduction of in-office systolic blood pressure by 23.4 mm/Hg, an amount that has the potential to reduce risk of heart attack and stroke by at least 50% based on established blood pressure risk statistics. BackBeat CNT can be readily incorporated into existing cardiac rhythm management devices such as pacemakers, making it rapidly adaptable to the existing paradigm of care for hypertensive patients that already require a pacemaker. In addition, it can also be used to treat refractory hypertensive patients that do not require a pacemaker but have significant blood pressure disease despite multi-drug daily treatment. Effective treatment of both of these patient populations represents an estimated annual global market opportunity of over $6 billion.

Orchestra BioMed is also seeking to develop a pipeline of additional treatments for development and future licensing based on its patented CNT technology. The Company believes these products may have clinical applications in heart failure as well as other indications related to sympathetic neurohormonal regulation.

About the 2019 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum

This second annual meeting represents the premier management and investment conference for the new and emerging bioelectronic medicine industry. Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to interact with some of the key leaders driving this field forward. The schedule of presentations and panel discussions features a host of experts with a wealth of information on the neuroscience industry and the investment community.

Sessions will cover a range of technologies and indications for bioelectronic medicine, including applications in cardiovascular medicine, inflammation, gastrointestinal disorders, and many other clinical specialties. Attendees will hear from some of the leading researchers and entrepreneurs developing clinically and commercially promising products such as implanted vagus nerve stimulation systems to treat hypertension, and surface stimulation devices to treat a range of disorders. For more information, please visit the conference website .

About Orchestra BioMed™

Orchestra BioMed, Inc. is a biomedical innovation company focused on developing high impact therapeutic solutions to address significant unmet needs in healthcare. The Company advances promising therapies through clinical development and aims to leverage strategic partnerships with established global leaders to optimize commercialization. This strategy positions Orchestra BioMed to generate long-term, high-margin cash flow from revenue sharing, royalty, licensing and product development agreements.

With a primary focus on the treatment of cardiovascular health issues that affect tens of millions of people worldwide, the Orchestra BioMed pipeline includes BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy, a patented implantable cardiac stimulation-based treatment for hypertension, and VirtueR Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon, a novel, first-in-class drug/device combination product that delivers programmed-release bioabsorbable particle encapsulated Sirolimus to the artery during balloon angioplasty for treatment of atherosclerosis. Orchestra BioMed also has significant strategic ownership in other therapeutic device companies, including FreeHold Surgical (a wholly-owned subsidiary), Motus GI and Vivasure Medical.

