

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC (FCAU) reported that its sales for the month of March 2019 declined 7 percent to 200,307 vehicles from 216,063 vehicles in March 2018.



According to the company, Ram pickup reported new March record as sales increase 9 percent to 45,187 sold. Jeep Grand Cherokee notches best March ever as sales rise 26 percent to 24,655 vehicles sold. Ram brand sets new March record as sales jump 15 percent to 51,822 sold.



Fiat brand sales declined 45 percent to 847 vehicles in March 2019.



Chrysler brand March sales fell 38 percent to 12,169 vehicles.



