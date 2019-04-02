

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported March 2019 sales of 214,947 vehicles, an increase of 0.1 percent on a daily selling rate or DSR basis and a decrease of 3.5 percent on a volume basis versus March 2018.



Lexus division posted March sales of 29,249 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a DSR basis and up 8.2 percent on a volume basis. Toyota division posted March sales of 185,696 units, down 1.6 percent on a DSR basis and down 5.1 percent on a volume basis.



For the quarter, Toyota Motor North America reported sales of 543,714 vehicles, a decrease of 3.7 percent on a DSR basis and a 5.0 percent decrease on a volume basis.



For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 476,923 vehicles, down 4.8 percent on a DSR basis and down 6.1 percent on a volume basis. Lexus sales of 66,791 vehicles were up 5.4 percent on a DSR basis and up 4.0 percent on a volume basis.



