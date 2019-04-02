The "The Operator Business Services: Turkey Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in Turkey for businesses of all sizes.

It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as other business services such as security, co-location and hosting and public and private cloud services.

The report contains:

forecasts for operator services to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT business services such as security and co-location and hosting

quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)

an estimate of the total market addressable by operators for ICT business services and the likely share achievable by them for each service

demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors)

Key Topics Covered

Chapter Nos.

5. Executive summary

6. Executive summary: increases in revenue from mobile and fixed data connectivity services will drive operator business revenue growth in Turkey

7. Forecast results

8. Operator business revenue in Turkey will increase during the forecast period, and mobile data will be the most significant contributor to this growth

9. Businesses of all sizes will deliver revenue growth, and micro enterprises will remain the largest source of operators' business revenue in Turkey

10. Growth in handset data revenue will lead to an increase in mobile services revenue in Turkey during the forecast period

11. Operator revenue from fixed services in Turkey will grow during the forecast period, driven by an increase in the number of data connections

12. The number of business fixed data connections in Turkey will increase between 2018 and 2023, along with demand for higher-bandwidth services

13. The addressable market for other business services for operators will continue to grow as businesses migrate further towards cloud-based business solutions

14. The key other business services markets addressed by operators in Turkey are co-location and hosting, security and private cloud

15. The broader enterprise IT and managed services market reaches beyond those services addressed by operators and is currently worth around TRY45 billion

