OVO Energy appoints Aclara to Supply Smart Dual-Energy Solution to UK Market

Top-quality CPA-certified SMETS2 electricity and gas meters available from a single source

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclara, a leading supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to electric, gas and water utilities worldwide, will provide a dual-fuel smart metering solution that includes SMETS2 gas and electricity meters as part of a new contract with OVO Energy, the UK's largest independent energy technology company and supplier.

Implementation of the new SMETS2 (smart metering equipment technical specifications: second version) meters is mandated to comply with the UK's smart meter rollout program.

Both Aclara's SGM1400 electricity meter and the gas meters it supplies through its strategic alliance with FLONIDAN are SMETS2 Commercial Product Assurance (CPA) certified. This certification, awarded by the UK National Cyber Security Centre, is a fundamental requirement for deploying meters in the UK's National Smart Metering Implementation Program.

"OVO is pleased to be working with Aclara for the roll out of the second generation of smart meters in the UK. Both OVO and Aclara recognise that smart meters are key to delivering the energy system of the future; one that will be decarbonised, decentralised and distributed," said Steve Storey, Energy Platform Director, OVO Retail.

"OVO is forward-thinking and at the forefront of smart energy solutions, a commitment that Aclara shares. We greatly value our relationship and the trust that OVO has placed in us with this new and important contract," said Allan Connolly, president of Aclara and divisional vice president of Hubbell Power Systems.

Founded in 2009, OVO Energy is the leading independent energy retail company in the UK and OVO Group's flagship energy brand, offering an unparalleled scope of digital energy services, solutions and technologies to its pay-monthly customers. OVO Energy redesigned the energy experience to be fair, effortless, green and simple for all customers. Today OVO Energy is a progressive energy company striving to deliver more abundant clean energy for everyone.

