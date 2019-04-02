Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 March to 29 March 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|
Market
identifier code
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|3/25/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|84,6748
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|3/26/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|84,9032
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|3/27/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|84,7362
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|9 000
|28,2249
