In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 March to 29 March 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 3/25/2019 FR0010313833 3000 84,6748 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 3/26/2019 FR0010313833 3000 84,9032 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 3/27/2019 FR0010313833 3000 84,7362 XPAR TOTAL 9 000 28,2249

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

