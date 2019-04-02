sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 2

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 March 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)6.9%
China Everbright Intl.6.7%
National Grid5.9%
Pennon Group5.0%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.8%
Enbridge4.6%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.4%
OPG Power Ventures3.7%
China Longyuan Power Group3.6%
Northland Power Income Fund3.3%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.2%
Atlantica Yield3.1%
SSE PLC3.0%
Metro Pacific Investments3.0%
EcoRodovias2.8%
Pattern Energy Group2.5%
TransAlta Renewables2.5%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.4%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.3%
China Everbright Greentech2.3%

At close of business on 29 March 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity8.4%
Multi Utilities18.7%
Ports2.0%
Renewable Energy28.8%
Telecoms infrastructure2.8%
Water & Waste22.1%
Toll roads4.8%
Gas11.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets0.7%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America23.1%
China21.7%
Latin America11.8%
United Kingdom14.1%
Global12.2%
India3.7%
Europe (excluding UK)3.8%
Asia (excluding China)6.9%
Middle East2.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets0.7%
100.0%

