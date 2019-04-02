A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestpricing analytics engagementfor a leading player in the alcoholic beverages segment. During the course of this engagement our pricing analytics experts adopted a comprehensive three-pronged approach to help the client tackle their challenges. As a result, the client witnessed drastic improvements in sales and gained complete visibility of the product prices, discounts, sales, and distributor segments.

The alcoholic beverages industry is a highly fragmented segment that is driven by digitally empowered customer groups with wafer-thin brand loyalties. In such a scenario, pricing analytics turns out to be 'the silver bullet' for businesses looking at establishing themselves on a global scale. This is of utmost importance as the lack of a good pricing strategy can create unique challenges and curtail business outcomes across various segments within the alcoholic beverages industry.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known wine and spirits manufacturer based out of the United States. They wanted to develop a more precise pricing and promotion strategy by extracting meaningful insights from their customer, procurement, and manufacturing data. To do so, the client approached Quantzig to leverage its pricing analytics expertise and develop a more structured approach to pricing and promotions aimed at enhancing the overall sales performance.

"The changing market trends and shifts in customer demands are not just posing major challenges for players in the alcoholic beverages segment but are also bringing about major disruptions on a global scale," says a pricing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe pricing analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a three-pronged approach to extract the desired insights for this engagement. The initial phase revolved around the creation of a data dictionary for the customer, procurement, pricing, and supply chain data. This was followed by the integration of the datasets and application of data clustering methods to analyze the gathered information using real-time dashboards.

Quantzig's pricing analytics solutions helped the client to:

Identify profit opportunities across five major target regions

Set an optimal pricing strategy and bring about measurable improvements in sales performance

Quantzig's pricing analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing promotion responses based on sales volume and promotion costs

Quantifying price elasticity and redesigning the pricing strategy

