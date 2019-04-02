A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest market assessment study for an automotive firm. During the course of the study, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to obtain a holistic view of the entire automotive market, in terms of market value, customer behavior, global competition, and entry barriers. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's market assessment analysis helped the client to increase their market share by 5% in a year.

For companies venturing into a new market or launching a new product, it has become imperative to conduct a market assessment. The lack of a proper market assessment can lead to financial losses and wastage of resources, which could be detrimental to the future of the company. Therefore, companies are approaching market research firms like Infiniti Research to identify new market opportunities and assess the market's readiness for new offerings. Infiniti's market assessment study has helped several organizations to keep tabs on target market segments and build a robust route-to-market strategy.

The business challenge:The client is a renowned automotive firm. They were facing difficulties in understanding the current market demand. This proved to be costly for the company and resulted in a sharp decline in their market position. This compelled the client to engage in a market assessment study to gather information about potential risks in the automobile industry, market growth, risk factors, business trends, opportunities, and key players in the market. With Infiniti's market assessment engagement, the client further wanted to build effective strategies to meet their business goals.

The solution offered:The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market assessment study and reached out to various stakeholders to gain a broader understanding of the automotive market space. With the aid of Infiniti's market assessment study, the client was able to analyze competitors in terms of market penetration, product and market development, and clearly illustrate their market positioning in the target markets. With Infiniti's market assessment solution, the client was able to make necessary adjustments in their product design and development approach and enhance their product marketing strategies. Also, the company was able to increase their market share by 5% in a year.

Infiniti's market assessment solution helped the client to:

Identify new market opportunities that offer better return on investments

Gain a comprehensive view of the automotive industry

Infiniti's market assessment solution offered predictive insights on:

Attracting lucrative customer segments and analyzing new opportunities

Obtaining valuable insights and improving decision making

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

