NOTICE 2 APRIL 2019 WARRANTS Identifiers of warrants listed on First North Finland with Neste Corporation's share as underlying instrument will change. New identifiers are valid as of 3 April 2019. Please find new warrant identifiers in the attached documents. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE 2.4.2019 WARRANTIT First North Finland -markkinapaikalla listattujen warranttien, joiden kohde-etuutena on Neste Oyj:n osake,perustiedot muuttuvat. Uudet perustiedot ovat voimassa 3.4.2019 alkaen. Warranttien uudet perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisissa liitetiedostoissa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717420