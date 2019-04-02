

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group said Tuesday that total U.S. sales for March 2019 were 150,768 units, a decrease of 7.2% compared to the prior year.



Armada SUV sales for the month were 4,409 units, up 3% from last year. Nissan Pathfinder sales in March increased 8% to 7,226 units. NV commercial van sales were 1,805 units, up 12% in March.



The company said that several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+20%), Armada (+8%) and the LEAF all-electric vehicle (+6%).



