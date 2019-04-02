

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda North American Operations reported total March sales of 26,934 vehicles, a decrease of 19.1 percent compared to March 2018. With 27 selling days in March, compared to 28 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 16.1 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.



CPO sales totaled 5,555 vehicles in March, an increase of 22 percent compared to March 2018.



Mazda Motor de Mexico reported March sales of 6,031 vehicles, an increase of 46 percent compared to March last year.



