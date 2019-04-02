Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article onthe importance of big data and analytics in the food industry. With the increasing competition globally, companies in the food industry have been facing several challenges such as optimizing supply chain efficiency, reducing supply chain waste, boosting sustainable growth, and finding a competitive advantage. Businesses in the food industry need to focus on leveraging big data and analytics in order to tackle such challenges and keep close tabs on the market and supply chain trends.

Benefits of big data and analytics in the food industry:

Improves operational efficiency

Big data and analytics can help companies in the food industry to analyze the industry trends and ensure that they always deliver the best quality to customers. But this is not the only way big data can enhance operational efficiency. It can also help in identifying customers' behavior analyzing their buying pattern. Also, by utilizing predictive analytics, companies can cut the average checkout wait time. Big data and analytics can also help in suggesting optimum inventory levels at different locations.

Boosts on-time delivery

By using big data and analytics tools, companies can easily optimize the food delivery mechanism. Big data management can assist companies in collecting data from different sources like weather, road traffic, route, temperature etc., and provide a proper estimate for the time taken to deliver goods. Moreover, big data and analytics can also forecast the effect of all the above factors on the quality of food.

Better customer sentiment analysis

Sentiment analysis helps in monitoring customer behaviors over social media networks. Using big data and analytics, companies can categorize consumer behavior into positive, negative or neutral. This can further help companies in the food industry to rate their customer emotions on a scale. Any negative review can be analyzed at scale and preventive measures can be taken against the spread of negative sentiments about a brand. Want to know more? Read the complete article here

