Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: director/PDMR shareholding 02-Apr-2019 / 16:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") was notified on 1 April 2019 of the purchase on 29 March 2019 by the persons named below of Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Investment Shares"), under the Travis Perkins plc Co-Investment Plan, at a price of GBP13.70. Matching Awards in relation to the Investment Shares purchased were granted in the form of nil-cost options over the number of shares set out below on 1 April 2019. Matching Awards will vest on 1 April 2022 subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions as set out in the Company's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. To the extent that Matching Awards vest, they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and vesting, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. Name Status Number Beneficial % of Investment of Shares ISC Matching Award purchased interest Alan Director 10,169 155,292<0.1 36,978 Williams Francis PDMR 7,975 42,293<0.1 29,000 Elkins Martin Meech PDMR 7,123 80,466<0.1 25,901 Carol PDMR 6,691 182,379<0.1 24,330 Kavanagh Robin Miller PDMR 1,450 1,450<0.1 5,272 Simon King PDMR 5,075 16,806<0.1 18,454 Andrew PDMR 7,975 114,145<0.1 29,000 Harrison The Company was also notified on 2 April 2019 of the exercise and sale of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins plc Share Matching Scheme on 1 April 2019 at a price of GBP13.75 over the number of Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the persons named below: Name Status Total Total Beneficial % of Number Number interest ISC of shares of shares exercised sold John Carter Director 40,547 19,221 391,039<0.1 Francis PDMR 17,260 8,183 51,370<0.1 Elkins Martin Meech PDMR 20,273 9,611 91,128<0.1 Carol PDMR 19,041 9,027 192,393<0.1 Kavanagh Andrew PDMR 18,069 8,567 123,647<0.1 Harrison The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below. For further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Alan Williams 2) Francis Elkins 3) Martin Meech 4) Carol Kavanagh 5) Robin Miller 6) Simon King 7) Andrew Harrison 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Financial Officer 2) Chief Operating Officer - Trade Merchant Businesses 3) Group Property Director 4) Group Human Resources Director 5) Company Secretary and General Counsel 6) Managing Director - Wickes 7) Chief Executive Officer - Plumbing & Heating Division b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase under the Travis Perkins Co-Investment Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 13.70 1) 10,169 2) 7,975 3) 7,123 4) 6,691 5) 1,450 6) 5,075 7) 7,975 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP13.70 1) 1) 10,169 GBP139,31 5.30 2) 7,975 2) 3) 7,123 GBP109,25 7.50 4) 6,691 3) 5) 1,450 GBP97,585 .10 6) 5,075 4) 7) 7,975 GBP91,666 .70 5) GBP19,865 .00 6) GBP69,527 .50 7) GBP109,25 7.50 e) Date of the transaction 29 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Alan Williams 2) Francis Elkins 3) Martin Meech 4) Carol Kavanagh 5) Robin Miller 6) Simon King 7) Andrew Harrison 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Financial Officer 2) Chief Operating Officer - Trade Merchant Businesses 3) Group Property Director 4) Group Human Resources Director 5) Company Secretary and General Counsel 6) Managing Director - Wickes 7) Chief Executive Officer - Plumbing & Heating Division b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Investment matching award under the Travis Perkins Co-Investment Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) 36,978 2) 29,000 3) 25,901 4) 24,330 5) 5,272 6) 18,454 7) 29,000 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total N/A N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction n/a Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) John Carter 2) Francis Elkins 3) Martin Meech 4) Carol Kavanagh 5) Andrew Harrison 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Executive Officer 2) Chief Operating Officer - Trade Merchant Businesses 3) Group Property Director 4) Group Human Resources Director 5) Chief Executive Officer - Plumbing & Heating Division b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am

