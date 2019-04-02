FanBeat Partners with Caesars Entertainment for $1 Million Hoops Challenge

Live-Action Game Experience to Run During Semifinals and Finals of the Men's College Basketball Tournament

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / FanBeat, a live-action gaming platform and Caesars Entertainment, the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider have teamed up to host the Caesars Rewards $1 Million Hoops Challenge. This live-action gaming experience for college basketball's final weekend will feature a variety of predictive play and trivia questions. Fans who answer all questions correctly during any of the three-weekend games will have a chance to win $1 million.



During the final three games of the men's college basketball tournament, live questions will be published during breaks in the action. Pre-game questions for the semifinal matchups will be available starting Monday, April 1. In addition to the live final game on Monday, April 8, a bonus 10-minute, 10-question trivia challenge will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET. Available prizes include 2020 Hoops on the Strip Las Vegas Packages, 2020 Big Game Las Vegas Packages, Caesars Rewards Tier Credits and more. Free to play and open to all hoops fans 21 years of age and older, the Challenge is available for mobile (iOS and Android) and desktop. Visit www.caesars.com/fanbeat to join the game and for complete official rules.

"We are excited to offer a live-action game for the final weekend of the tournament when fan interest is the highest and brackets are busted," says Ed Trimble, CEO of FanBeat. "The Caesars Rewards $1 Million Hoops Challenge enhances the tournament watching experience for fans, while offering Caesars a dynamic marketing opportunity unique to the FanBeat platform."

The complete list of rules and prizes can be viewed at https://www.fanbeat.com/caesars/official-rules.

Disclaimer: No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by Caesars Enterprise Services, LLC. Must be 21+ and resident of 50 US or DC to enter. Subject to Official Rules. If multiple entrants qualify for a $1M Grand Prize, prize amount will be evenly shared. No more than two $1M Grand Prizes will be awarded. Read the Official Rules.

About FanBeat

FanBeat is a live-action gaming platform that allows sports fans to answer predictive-play and trivia questions during breaks in the action for a chance to win prizes. Available via desktop and mobile (iOS and Android), the company partners with sports teams, leagues, media companies and big brands to deliver a gaming experience and storytelling platform that increases fan engagement. For additional information and to download the game, visit www.fanbeat.com.

