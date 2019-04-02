Regulatory News:

On 2 April 2019, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) filed its Reference Document containing the Annual Financial Report Fiscal Year 2018 with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF).

The document can be viewed on the Company's website at the following address:

http://www.lagardere.com

under:

"Investor Relations/Regulated Information/Annual Financial Report/2019"

The Annual Financial Report mainly corresponds to the Reference Document filed on April 2, 2019.

The Reference Document also contains:

the Report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance (Chapter 2 section 2.1);

fees paid to the Statutory Auditors and members of their networks (Chapter 5 note 37).

Lagardère SCA