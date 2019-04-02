Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) will publish its first quarter 2019 revenue numbers on the morning of April 15, 2019, the day of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

In addition, in response to questions raised as part of the dialogue with its shareholders, Vivendi undertakes not to use the authorizations being requested from the shareholders at this Annual Meetings under resolutions 29 (public share buyback offer OPRA), 30 (authorization to increase the share capital with retention of preferential subscription rights) and 31 (authorization to increase the share capital by way of the capitalization of reserves or premium) in the event of a public offer on the company's shares.

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

