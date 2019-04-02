

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended on a firm note on Tuesday, as investor sentiment continued to remain positive thanks to recent encouraging data on U.S. and Chinese manufacturing activity.



Worries about a disorderly Brexit remained and data on construction activity in the U.K. was disappointing as well, but investors shrugged these off and kept picking up stocks.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.35%. Among the major markets, the U.K. ended notably higher, with its benchmark FTSE 100 rising 1.01%. Germany's DAX gained 0.62% and France's CAC 40 ended up 0.33%, while Switzerland's SMI declined marginally.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden all ended higher.



Czech Republic and Turkey closed weak, while Italy ended flat.



Automobile, insurance and banking sector stocks were among the notable gainers in European markets.



In the banking space, Swedbank was among the prominent gainers. The stock rose about 6% on news that there won't be any investigations on the money laundering claims made by an investor against the bank.



British stocks Hargreaves Lansdown, Standard Chartered, Prudential, Old Mutual, EasyJet, Informa, Micro Focus, Kingfisher, Ferguson and InterContinental shares gained 2 to 4%.



Shares of Rolls Royce declined on reports Singapore Airlines has grounded two Boeing jets on concerns the engines built by Rolls Royce were wearing out fast.



In Germany, Continental, BMW, Infineon, Bayer, Siemens, Volkswagen and Adidas gained 1 to 2.3%.



French stocks Valeo and STMicroElectronics gained about 2.7% each. Publicis Groupe, Peugeot, Accor, Pernod Ricard, Schneider Electric and ArcelorMittal ended with strong gains.



On Brexit, the U.K. Parliament failed to find a majority for alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.



In economic news, Eurozone producer prices rose at a slightly faster pace in February, after easing slightly in February, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index rose 3% year-on-year following a 2.9% rise in January, which was revised from 3%. Economists were looking 3.1% price growth.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged up 0.1% in February following a 0.3% increase at the start of the year. Economists had expected a 0.2% rise.



In the U.K., construction sector continued to shrink in March, albeit at a slightly slower pace, driven by sustained weakness in commercial work and civil engineering, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.



The CIPS construction purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 49.7 in March from 49.5 in February, in line with economists' expectations.



In Switzerland, consumer price inflation rose in March after remaining unchanged in the previous month, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7% year-on-year in March, following a 0.6% rise in each of the previous two months. Economists had expected the inflation rate to ease to 0.5%.



