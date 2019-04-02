

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered after staying subdued early on in the session, but largely struggled to progress any significantly higher as traders looked for direction.



After staying somewhat weak earlier in the day, the U.S. dollar recovered as the session progressed on Tuesday with the riskier assets retreating a bit after strong gains in the previous session.



Traders were also looking ahead to some crucial economic data, due during the course of this week. A drop in U.S. durable goods orders weighed on sentiment and took some shine off stocks.



A report from the Commerce Department today partly offset the positive sentiment generated by the upbeat manufacturing data released on Monday.



The report showed a steep drop in durable goods orders in the month of February, although the decrease was largely due to a nosedive in orders for transportation equipment.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders tumbled by 1.6% in February after inching up by a downwardly revised 0.1% in January.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to plunge by 1.8% compared to the 0.3% increase that had been reported for the previous month.



The dollar index was up marginally at 97.36, recovering from 97.27.



Against the Aussie, the dollar gained after the Australian central bank left interest rates unchanged. The dollar was up 0.6% against the Australian currency, at $0.7069.



Against the Pound Sterling, the U.S. dollar was weak as the later recovered after British Prime Minister Theresa May said she is open to discuss with Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for options for future U.K.-EU relationship.



In the British Parliament on Monday none of the alternative Brexit options managed to find majority.



The dollar was down by about 0.24% at $1.3136 a sterling.



Against the Euro, the greenback edged up 0.12% to $1.1201.



The Japanese yen was down slightly with a dollar costing 111.36 yen.



Against the Canadian loonie, the dollar was gaining 0.23% and against Swiss franc, it was down marginally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX