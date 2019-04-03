Sonata Software Arrives in Australia With a Launch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local industry heavyweights will gather at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, 3 April 2019, to meet Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, of India's fastest growing tech company, Sonata Software.

Key players from Microsoft, Scalable Data Systems and others will join hosts Sonata Software at the MCG to hear from Mr Reddy, one of the region's leading entrepreneurs and architect of Sonata's trademark PlatformationTM approach to Digital Transformation.

Sonata has invested heavily in the Australian market with its recent purchase of Scalable Data Systems, a local provider of Microsoft ERP systems known internationally for its Commodity Trading and Manufacturing software solutions.

Brett Crew, Founder and CEO of Scalable Data Systems, says, "Sonata's entry into the Australian market offers exciting opportunities for local businesses."

"What we have is a capable team already established in Australia that is now backed by a broader, larger organisation, with centres of excellence across a whole range of areas such as data and analytics, platform engineering, mobility e-commerce, systems and infrastructure," Mr Crew says.

Crew says Sonata's PlatformationTM methodology and diverse expertise are game changers for any organisation looking for a one-stop shop for a digital transformation partner.

"Being acquired by Sonata is a little bit like being a kid in a toy shop," Mr Crew says. "I have all of this technology, digital tools, platforms and a services organisation that I can leverage to build solutions that I only ever dreamed of creating."

Srikar Reddy says, "Scalable Data Systems brings great value in terms of Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities and resources to Sonata. This will provide Sonata with additional IP and geographical reach, along with a strong fillip to its strategy to be a global leader in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner ecosystem with core IPs across wide range of industries and a global footprint, specifically also making us a strong Dynamics partner in the Australian market."

