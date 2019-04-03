

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday see March results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, the services index had a score of 51.1 and the composite came in at 50.7.



Japan also will see services and composite PMI scores from Nikkei; in January, their scores were 52.3 and 50.7, respectively.



Australia will release February figures for retail ales and trade balance. Retail sales are tipped to see an increase of 0.3 percent on month after adding 0.1 percent in January. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$3.70 billion, down from A$4.549 billion in the previous month.



New Zealand will provide commodity price data for March; in February, commodity prices advanced 2.8 percent.



