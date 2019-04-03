

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover (DOV) Tuesday said it completed the sale of Finder Pompe S.r.l to Gruppo Aturia S.p.A.



Based in Merate, Italy, Finder is part of the PSG business unit within Dover's Fluids segment. Finder generated approximately $30 million of revenue in 2018.



Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Tobin, said, 'This divestiture is in line with our strategy of reducing exposure to highly cyclical upstream energy markets and focuses Dover's PSG business on positive displacement and hygienic pump technologies.'



Dover will receive $24 million in cash and will record a non-cash after-tax charge of about $40-50 million due to the write off of net carrying value of assets, including goodwill and foreign exchange cumulative translation adjustment held in equity.



The deal will have no impact on Dover's previously provided full-year earnings guidance.



