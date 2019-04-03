Former Sage CEO Guy Berruyer joins Softomotive as Chairman of the board

Softomotive has established itself as a leader in Robotic Process Automation, with a focus on easy-to-use technology

Mr Berruyer brings experience as a FTSE-100 CEO, as well as experience as a Chairman, Director, Non Exec Director and advisor to major companies

Softomotive has doubled its headcount over the last 12 months and aims to double again in the coming year

Softomotive, a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), has announced the appointment of Guy Berruyer as Chairman of the board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005746/en/

Guy Berruyer, photo credit Getty Images

Founded in 2005, Softomotive has been a pioneer in the RPA marketplace and now has more than 8,000 customers worldwide. Last September, it announced its Series A financing round of $25 million, to help build on its strong and growing position.

Mr Berruyer is the former Chief Executive of Sage Group, the accounting software firm, and successfully led the company to a subscription software model. He brings his experience not only as a former FTSE-100 CEO but also as Chairman of software company Linaro, Director at Berger Levrault and Non Executive Director at Meggitt PLC.

He is also a senior advisor at Warburg Pincus LLC and former council member at the University of Southampton.

"The RPA market is really a new frontier of innovation and growth opportunity. It's a very exciting industry," said Mr Berruyer. He added that he was impressed by co-founders Marios Stavropoulos, Softomotive's CEO, and Argyris Kaninis, COO.

Mr Berruyer said: "Softomotive is transforming extremely fast and part of my role as Chairman is to act as a mentor, so I'm looking forward to sharing my experience."

Mr Stavropoulos said: "The traditional approach to RPA is not the whole story and we add to the mix by providing a bottom-up approach which we call a People1st approach to RPA. This is a totally different way to deploy RPA by putting the power in the hands of the end user."

Mr Kaninis added: "Softomotive has doubled its headcount over the last 12 months and we are looking to double it again in the coming year as we continue to invest in our products. Our global HQ remains in London but we have deepened our presence in the US with our New York HQ, at One World Trade Center, while continuing to develop our presence in Greece and India. We are also looking closely at opening offices in Continental Europe and APAC.

Mr Stavropoulos said: "We are very much looking forward to working with Guy. This is an exciting time for us and he brings a lot of experience that we will be able to benefit from."

About Softomotive

Softomotive is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation solutions, trusted by more than 8,000 companies worldwide. Both attended and unattended RPA are delivered through powerful, robust RPA technology from desktop installation to server based software which is quick to deploy, easy to use and provides best value for money.

WinAutomation is the world's best Robotic desktop automation (RDA) tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows based platform for building software robots.

ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005746/en/

Contacts:

Media inquiries

Bob Weare

Chief Marketing Officer

press@softomotive.com