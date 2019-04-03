

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) said that it appointed George Davis as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 3. Davis will report to Intel CEO Bob Swan and oversee Intel's global finance organization, including finance, accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations. He will also oversee Intel's information technology or IT organization.



Davis, 61, joins Intel from Qualcomm Inc., where he served as executive vice president and CFO since March 2013. At Qualcomm, Davis served on the company's executive committee and was responsible for leading the global finance organization, IT and investor relations.



Prior to Qualcomm, Davis served six years as CFO for Applied Materials, with responsibility for finance, IT, strategy and corporate development, as well as government relations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX