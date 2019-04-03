

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Wednesday despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and a flat yen. Optimism about the U.S.-China trade talks that are set to continue in Washington today boosted sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 115.15 points or 0.54 percent to 21,620.46, after touching a high of 21,676.75 earlier. Japanese stocks closed roughly flat on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a slightly weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is higher by almost 1 percent, Sony is rising 0.6 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent, while Canon is lower by 0.5 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is advancing more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is higher by more than 2 percent. Among the major automakers, Honda is up 0.3 percent and Toyota is adding 0.2 percent.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is declining 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Kawasaki Kishen is gaining almost 6 percent and Screen Holdings is rising more than 5 percent. Taiyo Yuden and Shin-Etsu Chemical are higher by more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is declining more than 3 percent and AGC is lower by more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in March, albeit at a slightly lower pace, with a services PMI score of 52.0. That's down from 52.3 in February, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, increased demand encouraged further job creation, but business confidence sank to an 18-month low. Also, the composite index fell to a 30-month low reading of 50.4 in March, down from 50.7 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday in choppy trading as traders were looking for more concrete developments out of ongoing U.S.-China trade talks before making more significant moves. Additionally, a report from the Commerce Department that showed a steep drop in durable goods orders in the month of February partly offset the positive sentiment generated by the upbeat manufacturing data released on Monday.



The Dow slipped 79.29 points or 0.3 percent to 26,179.13, but the S&P 500 inched up 0.05 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,867.24 and the Nasdaq rose 19.78 points or 0.3 percent to 7,848.69.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index advanced by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures extended gains to a third successive day on Tuesday, ahead of weekly crude inventory data. WTI crude for May ended up $0.99 or 1.6 percent at $62.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, registering the highest settlement price since early November.



