sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

146,10 Euro		+1,64
+1,14 %
WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,94
146,48
02.04.
146,42
146,80
02.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUDI AG
AUDI AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUDI AG794,00+1,28 %
BMW AG71,25+2,22 %
DAIMLER AG54,95+1,01 %
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD24,87+4,15 %
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR27,11+0,78 %
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ146,10+1,14 %