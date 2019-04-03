

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen of America, Inc. reported sales of 37,092 vehicles in March 2019, an increase of 14 percent from last year



The company said that Atlas sales of 7,381 in March marked a new record for the model, which has now surpassed 100,000 total units sold since its launch in 2017.



The company sold 19,247 SUVs in March, a new monthly record for the brand. For the second straight month, SUVs accounted for more than half of total VW sales.



Separately, American Honda reported that its total sales for the month of March 2019 increased 4.3 percent to 148,509 units from 142,392 units last year. Total car sales for the month rose 4.1 percent to 70,420 units from 67,633 units in the prior year. Total Truck sales also increased 4.5 percent year-over-year to 78,089 units.



Acura sales increase 6.4% in March as resurgence continues with 8.9% gain in first quarter of 2019.



In addition, Hyundai Motor America reported March sales of 61,177 units, a 2% increase in comparison with March 2018 and the eighth straight month of increasing sales. Retail sales in March grew by 1% as Hyundai's well-rounded product lineup, expanding SUV offerings and focus on customer experience helped Hyundai again outpace the industry. Hyundai sales in 2019 are off to a strong start in a toughening market, up 2% in the first quarter.



Hyundai sold nearly 30,000 SUVs in March, representing 49% of the total sales volume. Retail SUV sales totaled 22,355, a 47% retail mix compared with 39% last year. This was an all-time March SUV total sales record with an increase of 17% compared with March 2018 and the eighth consecutive monthly SUV sales record.



In a separate press release, Kia Motors America announced March sales of 55,814 vehicles, up 10.2-percent over the same period last year and marking the brand's best first quarter performance since 2016. The increase in sales was propelled by the all-new Telluride SUV, with 5,080 units sold during the vehicle's first full month of nationwide availability.



'As we begin the second quarter with a new advertising campaign for the 2020 Soul, we anticipate consumer interest in the Kia brand will continue to grow well into the spring and summer sales period,' said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America.



Meanwhile, Audi of America, a unit of AUDI AG (AUDVF.PK), reported that its sales for the month of March 2019 increased by 1.1 percent to 20,302 vehicles, from last year.



Total CPO sales increased 16% to 5,782 vehicles from the prior year.



Mercedes-Benz USA reported that total sales for the month of March declined 2.7% to 30,627 units from last year.



Mercedes-Benz USA reported March sales of 27,004 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported March sales of 3,533 units and smart reported 90 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 30,627 vehicles for the month.



March sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 3,435 units (+27.4%) with 9,684 vehicles sold year-to-date (+27.1%).



Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,560 vehicles in March, an increase of 0.1% when compared to the same month last year.



Meanwhile, Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 2.9 percent in March 2019 for a total of 32,228 over the 31,311 vehicles sold in March 2018. Top-selling vehicles in March included the BMW X3 and BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicles, along with the all-new BMW 3 Series sedan, the core of the BMW 'Ultimate Driving Machine' brand, and the BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle, both in their first full month of sales.



