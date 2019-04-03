

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. has investigated whether ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn funneled millions of dollars of company funds through an Omani car distributor for personal use, possibly including the purchase of a yacht, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The scrutiny opens up a potential new area of liability for Mr. Ghosn, who was charged last year by Japanese authorities with failing to properly report deferred compensation. His arrest shook the foundations of the globe-spanning Nissan- Renault SA alliance he oversaw for more than a decade. Mr. Ghosn says he is innocent.



A Nissan internal probe found that Mr. Ghosn approved some $35 million in payments to Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, a distributor in Oman, between 2011-2018 when he was running the auto maker, the reports said.



Nissan investigators found evidence that the Omani company may have helped finance Mr. Ghosn's purchase of a yacht and funded an investment company partly owned by Mr. Ghosn's son, the reports said.



A separate investigation by Renault found that its CEO office, while under Mr. Ghosn, sent about EUR 10 million or about $11.2 million to Suhail Bahwan Automobiles over a number of years, according to people familiar with the matter. Renault has notified French prosecutors about the payments, the people said.



