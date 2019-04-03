SINGAPORE, Apr 3, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Ntegrator International Ltd ("Ntegrator" or "the Group"), a leading regional communications network specialist and systems integrator, today announced that it has secured a contract totalling approximately S$58.6 million from a Singapore-based regional service provider that is a repeat customer.The contract involves the installation of pipelines and manholes, installation, maintenance and diversion services for infrastructure cables, and the service provision and maintenance of business services across the eastern, western and central parts of Singapore. The project commenced on 1 April 2019 and covers a two-year period, with an option to extend for a further period of one year.The contract is expected to contribute positively to the Group's financial performance and condition over the next two years, subject to the timely completion of the project and effective cost management.Mr Jimmy Chang, Managing Director of Ntegrator, commented: "This latest contract serves to bolster our revenue and order book for the next two years. This also bears testament to our strong track record and long-standing relationship with key industry players in the region. Going forward, the Group will remain committed to providing quality service and products, and strive to secure more contracts in our focus markets of Singapore, Vietnam and Myanmar."About Ntegrator International LtdEstablished in April 2002 and listed on Catalist (formerly known as SESDAQ) three years later, on 26 October 2005, Ntegrator's core businesses include the design, installation and implementation of data, video, fibre optics, wireless and cellular network infrastructure as well as voice communication systems. The Group provides project management services as well as maintenance and support services. Headquartered in Singapore, Ntegrator has operations in Singapore, Vietnam and Myanmar. www.ntegrator.comIssued on Behalf of Ntegrator International LtdBy Citigate Dewe Rogerson Singapore105 Cecil Street#09-01 The OctagonSingapore 069534Contact:Mr Winston Choo / Ms Valencia Wongat telephoneDURING OFFICE HOURS: +65-6534-5122EMAIL: winston.choo@citgatedewerogerson.com / valencia.wong@citigatedewerogerson.comSource: Ntegrator International LtdCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.