How SparesHub is Making Car Maintenance Affordable, Fast and Super Easy in India



SparesHub, owned by Iradium Automobiles, recently raised half a million dollars in investment



PUNE, India, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dilip Londe, a proud owner of Toyota Corolla, never enjoyed the experience of getting his car serviced and repaired. He would have to leave his car for 3 to 4 days, he could never be sure about the quality of parts being replaced by the service centre, and at the end he would get a huge bill to pay. But last month, Dilip got his car serviced at a centre which is a partner of SparesHub. SparesHub supplied the car parts within 120-minutes, at low prices, and guaranteed the quality of the parts provided. This time Dilip got his car back with all the work completed, on the same day itself; and without the huge service bill.

Thousands of car owners like Dilip in India are benefiting from the service of SparesHub. SparesHub is a tech-enabled start-up in the automotive industry providing automobile parts to multi-brand service centres just-in-time. It provides auto parts with a quality guarantee and at prices lower than its competitors. SparesHub is a modern auto parts start-up with a fully integrated supply chain and an obsession for customer service.

SparesHub recently raised $0.5 million in investment from Indian Angel Network, Asia's largest network of Angel Investors. SparesHub will utilise these funds for its geographical expansion across India and to strengthen its technology capabilities. Founded by Tapas Gupta and Arijit Chakraborty, SparesHub has been working to disintermediate and digitize the automobile parts industry in India. To this end, it has introduced modern supply chain and logistics methodologies in the industry, and caters to B2B customers. SparesHub works with India's leading car companies and part manufacturers to make OEM and OES parts available to customers.

The start-up is now working to raise $5 million in investments. SparesHub operates in the $3 Billion replacement car parts industry in India. The country has 28 million cars.

About Company:

Iradium Automobiles Private Limited is an automobile parts distribution and supply chain company based in Pune, India. The company was started in 2013 and caters to B2B customers of auto parts. The company use its technology platform to improve customer service and deliver auto parts to customers just-in-time.

