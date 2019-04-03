

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) announced Wednesday that Roche has withdrawn its Premerger Notification and Report Form under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act in connection with Roche's pending acquisition of Spark.



Roche and Spark both filed a Premerger Notification and Report Form under the HSR Act on March 1, 2019 with respect to the pending acquisition. On March 18, Roche withdrew the March 1 filing and refiled a Premerger Notification and Report Form.



Roche has withdrawn the March 18 filing effective on April 2, and intends to refile a Premerger Notification and Report Form under the HSR Act on or about April 10.



Following such refiling, the waiting period applicable to the pending acquisition will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on or about April 25.



