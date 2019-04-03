CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CEVA extends highway to the west and commences regular trucking service between China and Europe 03.04.2019 / 07:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Baar, Switzerland, 3 April, 2019 - CEVA Logistics has further extended its highway to the west road service between China and Europe following on from its first ever TIR truck to Poland at the end of last year. This week, the company marked a new milestone with its first ever truck from China arriving safely at its destination in Spain. Just 16 days after setting off, the 70 cubic metres load of 7000kgs of garments destined for a leading worldwide retailer in Spain successfully completed the door-to-door delivery. Departing from South China, the truck travelled via Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany and France. No inspection was required during transit following the Customs sealing at Khorgos on the China-Kazakstan border and it being unsealed in Spain. The total distance covered was more than 13,600km. "This was the last official trial for our new China-Europe trucking service before we begin a regular service this month," says Torben Bengtsson, Executive Vice President of CEVA Logistics North Asia. "Together with our partner Alblas International Logistics, we will further extend our trucking footprint through this unique service. The TIR trucking will change our customer's logistics flow significantly." The newly developed trucking service has a broad prospects in the marketplace. "It's a very cost sensitive alternative to air and rail transport," said Kelvin Tang, Director of Road & Rail CEVA Logistics North Asia. "Compared to air transport, the cost is more than 40% lower. And it's at least 10 days faster than rail transport," he added. The CEVA China-Europe trucking service will be operated as a round trip twice a week, with exact departure and destination being handled flexible according to customer's needs. In addition to FCL (Full Container Load), CEVA Logistics North Asia will also launch LCL (Less Than Container Load) service this June. For additional information please contact: Investors: Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 Media: Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0052 Jochen Klein/Luthy Ding Communication and Marketing Manager, North Asia jochen.klein @cevalogistics.com luthy.ding@cevalogistics.com +86 21 23107000 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 Road & Rail: Kelvin Tang Director of Road and Rail, North Asia kelvin.tang@cevalogistics.com CEVA - Making business flow CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com