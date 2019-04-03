sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

03.04.2019 | 08:04
DSM Executive Committee Members Purchase DSM Shares

HEERLEN, Netherlands, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living,announces that all members of its Executive Committee have purchased ordinary shares in Royal DSM, expressing their confidence in the growth prospects of the company.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg )

All seven members of the DSM Executive Committee have decided to purchase ordinary shares in Royal DSM by converting 50% of their gross Short-Term Incentive into shares. The amount of the Short-Term Incentive converted per individual is on average circa €245,000, representing approximately 17,500 shares in total. Details of the transactions are provided in the notification to the AFM (Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets), according to the applicable regulations.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

For more information:
DSM Media Relations
Lieke de Jong
tel. +31-(0)-45-5782420
e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations
Dave Huizing
tel. +31-(0)-45-5782864
e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com

PRN NLD


