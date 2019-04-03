Solvay S.A.: Solvay exercises the first call option on a €700 million hybrid bond

Brussels, April 3, 2019, 08:00 --- Solvay announces today that its subsidiary Solvay Finance SA will exercise its first call option on its €700 million hybrid bond (ISIN XS0992293570 / Common Code 099229357) after having notified the Luxembourg Stock Exchange where the bond is listed. This perpetual deeply subordinated bond, bearing an annual interest rate of 4.199%, is treated as equity under IFRS rules. Its repayment is due on May 12, 2019 at the end of the first 5.5 years.





Today's announcement follows the successful issuance of €300 million perpetual hybrid bond with a coupon of 4.25% on December 4, 2018. As a result, the overall quantum of hybrid bonds in Solvay's balance sheet will decrease from €2.5 billion end of December 2018 to €1.8 billion after the exercise of the call option, leading to a further reduction in financial charges.

"These steps reflect the ongoing focus on value creation through an efficient and cost effective capital structure and are an integral part of a prudent, investment grade, funding strategy," said Karim Hajjar, Solvay's Chief Financial Officer.