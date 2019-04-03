H-25 series Gas Turbine



YOKOHAMA, Japan, Apr 3, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for two H-25 gas turbines for a thermal power station being built by China Resources Power Group, a leading power provider in China, in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province.The units will comprise the core equipment of a natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant with combined output of 120 megawatts (MW). The output of each gas turbine will be around 40MW, the highest level for an H-25 system. Operations are scheduled to begin in the latter half of 2020. The power plant, as a distributed power source in a local industrial zone, will supply electric power, as well as steam for manufacturing processes through a heat recovery boiler utilizing the exhaust from the gas turbine.The power plant project is being developed by Zhuhai China Resources Thermal Power Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of China Resources Power Group. Construction is underway at the Fushan Industrial Park in Zhuhai City. As with the H-25 systems for the GTCC project at the distributed power plant developed by China Resources Power Group in Taizhou City, MHPS received this order through Harbin Guanghan Gas Turbine Co., Ltd. (HGGT), a member of China Shipbuilding Industry Group, a major producer of ships and marine machinery. The positive results from that project led to this latest order.The equipment for the two systems in the GTCC facilities comprises the H-25 gas turbines, heat recovery boilers, steam turbines, and auxiliary equipment. MHPS will supply the main and auxiliary machinery for the gas turbines, and dispatch engineers to the site to oversee installation and provide guidance during commissioning. Also, to meet the strict local emission regulations, the gas turbines incorporate MHPS' proprietary multi-cluster combustor, which regulates the emission density of nitrogen oxide (NOx) to less than 15ppm. This combustor is an application of technologies developed for integrated coal gasification combined cycle (IGCC) systems, allowing for low NOx combustion by mixing the fuel gas with an ample volume of air to quickly produce a lean air-fuel mixture.The H-25 is a heavy-duty gas turbine(1) with outstanding reliability confirmed by its record of long operating hours. Since the initial order in 1987, MHPS has established a solid track record of operating performance, selling 28 units in Japan and 157 overseas (including this latest order). In recent years, demand has been particularly high for use as a distributed power source in industrial areas. This order is the fifth received from China through HGGT, for a total of nine units.MHPS provides total solutions in thermal power generation with a full range of products, from high-efficiency, large-capacity power generation systems to energy-saving systems for industrial applications using small to medium-sized gas turbines. Going forward, MHPS will continue to offer the H-25 gas turbine for the large-scale power generation market, as well as proactively market it as the standard in energy-saving systems for industry and distributed power generation. By precisely meeting the varied needs of customers, MHPS will contribute to economic development and the lessening of environmental loads in countries and regions worldwide.(1) Heavy-duty gas turbines are designed to maintain steady output over long-term, continuous operation, while also allowing for easier and less frequent maintenance.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.