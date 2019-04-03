

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group (SGC.L) reported that for the financial year to date, or for the forty four weeks ended 2 March 2019, like-for-like revenue growth was: 3.4% for UK Bus (regional operations); 1.3% for UK Bus (London); 1.4% for UK Rail (excluding Virgin Trains East Coast); and 6.7% for Virgin Rail Group.



Stagecoach Group said it has seen further strong trading and positive progress in the UK Rail Division, resulting in an increase in its expectations for adjusted earnings per share from when the Group announced its interim results in December 2018.



The Group said its next planned update is the announcement of the preliminary results on 26 June 2019.



