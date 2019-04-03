DJ Financial results for the period from 10 April 2018 (incorporation) to 31 December 2018

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Financial results for the period from 10 April 2018 (incorporation) to 31 December 2018 03-Apr-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3rd April 2019 Urban Exposure Plc Solid start to a new growth phase Financial results for the period from 10 April 2018 (incorporation) to 31 December 2018 Urban Exposure Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "Urban Exposure" or "we"), a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces its audited Group financial results for the period from 10 April 2018 (the date of incorporation) to 31 December 2018 ("the Period"), following its admission to AIM on 9 May 2018 ("IPO" or "Admission"). The Group's financial year ends on 31 December each year. These results are being published in accordance with AIM Rule 19. Business Highlights · Funding of GBP525 million was committed across 16 loans during the Period. · The Group closed its first managed account, a partnership agreement with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts ("KKR") with exclusivity, and with a value of GBP165 million (of which the Group has committed to invest up to GBP15 million). · The Group closed its first discretionary senior secure debt facility with UBS into the KKR partnership with a value of up to GBP165 million, increasing the lending capacity of the partnership to GBP330 million. · Overall third-party Assets Under Management ("AUM") raised for the first eight months of operation totalled GBP371 million (excluding IPO proceeds). Financial Highlights · Income for the Period was GBP3.9 million · Operating loss for the Period before exceptional items was GBP1.1 million and the total loss for the Period was GBP1.7 million, including exceptional costs of GBP0.9 million and share-based expenses of GBP0.5 million · Operating costs before exceptional items were GBP5.0 million, representing 0.81% of total committed loans · Dividend per share: 2.5p · proposed final dividend of 1.67 pence per share (interim dividend of 0.83 pence per share) · Basic loss per share: (1.18)p · Adjusted loss per share*: (0.58)p · Net asset value: GBP151m · Net asset value per share: 95p Operational Highlights · New committed loans:GBP525m · Deployed by the Group:GBP93m · Projected aggregate income (on loan book over life of loans):GBP69m · Projected aggregate income (the Group's share, on loan book over life of loans):GBP 27m · Guaranteed minimum income (on loan book over life of loans):GBP43m · Guaranteed minimum income (the Group's share, on loan book over life of loans):GBP15m · Weighted average LTGDV:67% Weighted average IRR (unlevered):10%*: Adjusted loss per share is the basic loss per share adjusted to exclude exceptional items of GBP0.9m (being GBP0.6m costs related to the IPO and GBP0.3m exceptional professional costs) Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In what has been a transformational year for the Group, we have made good progress towards achieving the long-term business plan set out at IPO. We have successfully provided facilities totalling GBP525m in less than eight months on competitive, flexible finance terms to some of the most highly regarded SME developers operating in the UK today. We have generated higher than expected projected aggregate income despite being uncompromising in maintaining the high level of credit quality on our loan book. "We have expanded and developed our asset management activities to increase the funds available for deployment, raising GBP371m of new capital in the Period, making great strides in building on our existing relationships. We also have a substantial live pipeline of GBP670m potential new loan transactions. "If ambitious government targets to build 300k new homes every year are to be realised, we estimate there is a lending opportunity of GBP394 billion over the next decade across the UK. Of this, the 'funding gap' equates to GBP237 billion of development finance opportunities. The very significant scale of this shortfall gives us confidence that, using our unique set of resources and expertise, we will be able to build our market share achieving revenue growth, profitability and long-term shareholder value." A copy of the Report will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.urbanexposureplc.com [1] and hard copies will be sent to shareholders in due course. Enquiries: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies Jefferies International Limited (Joint Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Corporate Broker) Ed Matthews William Brown MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras Notes to Editors Urban Exposure plc is a specialist residential development finance and asset manager that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development. The Group focuses on generating interest and fees from originating loans on its balance sheet, before moving the loans into asset management structures, from which origination and management fee income is generated from institutional investors. The Group therefore services two types of customer: borrowers and capital providers. For additional information, please visit Urban Exposure's website: www.urbanexposureplc.com and on twitter @UrbanExposureuk, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/urban-exposure/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/UrbanExposureUK/ CEO'S REVIEW 2018 was a transformational year for the Group, during which we joined the AIM market. We have made a solid start to this new phase for the Group and laid firm foundations for the coming years. Trading and Dividend The reported loss of GBP1.7m covers a period of less than eight months. Overall, we have made solid progress, with a total of GBP525m in committed loans and GBP371m in new capital available through our partnership arrangements. Gross projected aggregate income on the loan book as a whole is GBP69m (with just under GBP43m as the guaranteed minimum amount). Our share of the projected aggregate income is GBP27 million, which will eventually translate to earnings in the financial statements over the life of the loans. Our share of the minimum income is GBP15 million. The weighted average LTGDV on the loan book is 67% and the weighted average IRR is 10% (unlevered), demonstrating excellent credit quality whilst delivering a strong IRR. While the raising of capital must occur alongside the commitment of new loans, the two are still distinct business activities and the business will one day manage capital in excess of its committed loan book. The Group 'warehouses' loans until capital raised via asset management strategies matches loan commitments. We call this period, estimated to be two to three years following the IPO, the 'ramp-up' period. Over time, as the assets under management grow, the Group will have the ability to grow its loan book without having to warehouse each loan temporarily. I will refer to this stage as the "steady state". The premium earnings multiple that asset managers' share prices trade at typically, as opposed to balance sheet lenders who often trade at a multiple of book value, shows that the market recognises and values this as higher quality earnings. Initially, given the time it can take to deploy capital into committed loans, we will value the business using a combination of both NAV and earnings. After the 'ramp-up' period, this valuation approach should gradually transition away from NAV towards earnings as the key measure. Key achievements For the Group, the eight months to 31 December have been full of significant milestones. Whilst the business today makes a loss, looking at this in isolation fails to paint a true picture of the business's achievements in 2018, some of which were exceptional. Shortly after the IPO, in July 2018, the Company entered into a partnership with KKR, with an initial size of GBP165m. A partnership with such an industry behemoth involved KKR undertaking a considerable degree of diligence on the Company, the competition and the sector. This is a clear demonstration of our profile and calibre, the size of the market opportunity and the extent of investor appetite in the sector. In December 2018, the partnership closed a first-of-its-kind, blind-pool discretionary loan-on-loan funding line with UBS, which provided the Group with a GBP165m facility on a portfolio basis. Additionally, the Group also secured an additional loan-on-loan funding line from Aviva Investors for a single loan within the partnership structure. The combined firepower of the KKR and UBS venture therefore currently provides circa GBP363m of development lending available to the Group. The Group also syndicated loans to other financial institutions during the Period. The total lending capacity raised in 2018 was GBP371m.

The various relationships secured with high calibre investment partners will of course improve our routes to market, demonstrating our growing market stature improving and in turn, the quality of our capital base. These relationships also allow us to leverage our partners' market standing and experience, by, for example, securing more favourable terms on facilities utilised to enhance returns. Capital raising We have a strong institutional investor network and deep-rooted relationships from the management team's 16 years in the industry, initially as principal developers and then, after the global financial crisis, as a non-bank, specialist development finance lender in the UK. The nature of the asset class, and the technical expertise required in underwriting and managing development loans, requires a specialist team to operate in the space. The Group's platform provides institutional investors with the ideal opportunity to gain exposure to the sector with the benefit of our robust mitigation of various risks alongside return protection mechanisms, demonstrated by our lending and asset management track record. Investor appetite and capital inflows into the sector are strong and demonstrable through our market partnerships announced in 2018, from large private equity funds and financial institutions to development finance providers. Asset management opportunities are prioritised on the basis of i) increasing the Group's capacity to lend with sufficient operational flexibility to allow us to transact on loans in a timely manner; ii) being secured at rates which are sufficiently competitive to enable us to deploy the funds effectively into the marketplace; (iii) being accretive to our total returns. Managing discretionary pools of capital, both public and private, as well as raising additional managed accounts and loan-on-loan debt lines, achieves these objectives for the Group. Loan credit quality At 31 December 2018, the Group had executed 16 loans with commitments totalling GBP525m with some of the most highly regarded and experienced real estate developers in the UK, including the Galliard Group, Mace Group and Strawberry Star. Our ability to approach loan structuring with a solutions-based focus, incorporating flexibility and ingenuity, has seen a marked increase in the quality of enquiries from both the developer and broker communities. We employ robust credit guidelines, rigorous deal appraisal and stringent policies and procedures to mitigate market risk in our lending and operations. The Group has pursued a strategy of geographical diversification, executing funding in regional cities such as Birmingham and Manchester. Residential developments in certain regional locations appeal to the domestic owner-occupier market as well as the investor market and, whilst affordability in London remains challenging, these locations offer relatively affordable accommodation and are supported by strong demand-side factors. The Group negotiates levels of pre-sales prior to initial drawdown of particular loans. Demand at many schemes is strong, and our stringent pre-sale requirements are often surpassed, both in terms of sales velocity and prices achieved. An increased quality of counterparty often results in lower leverage requirements due to higher equity contributions from borrowers. Lower leverage doesn't just reduce lender risk through the larger equity buffer, it also disproportionately diminishes the construction risk. The majority of the build risk is typically within the ground and, in the very early stages of construction, more cash equity up front from the developer means this risk can be significantly reduced prior to the Group advancing any funds. Our loan book exhibits this at a number of projects. We also seek to mitigate cost overrun risk through a combination of fixed price contracts, performance bonds and guarantees from appropriately capitalised entities. The corollary to securing higher levels of equity up front from the borrower is that the Group defers its own income due to loan drawdowns occurring later. However, we protect against this risk, including the risk of early prepayment, through Minimum Income Clauses in our loan contracts. This allows us to lend against highly de-risked assets, knowing that a minimum level of income will still be received regardless of the final drawdown profile. Investing for the future As we commence 2019, the increased operational budget includes nine additional employees, larger office space to accommodate the growing team, and investment in the technological automation of the business. At 0.81% of the c. GBP620m of total committed loan book, we are comfortable this represents a good investment for the Group and should generate a strong ROE within three years. We continue to focus on seeking benefits for our customers through digitising our business processes, providing our clients with an online interface to manage their dealings with us. This project will also improve internal efficiencies through streamlining the origination, underwriting, management and syndication of existing loans, and the servicing of asset management relationships. Market outlook We constantly monitor the macro economic and political environment in the UK, the housing market, and the capital markets. The outlook remains positive in the medium term, despite the uncertainties associated with the UK's exit path from the European Union. Looking forward In 2019, our strategy is to build on the positive foundations laid in 2018, to service our borrower clients through competitively priced and modestly geared loans, and to continue to raise deep and diverse pools of institutional capital to finance these loans by servicing the needs of our capital providers. The Group enters 2019 with a substantial live pipeline of new loan transactions and ongoing asset management relationships, some of which are of considerable size and calibre. We are focused on ensuring the growth in our loan book and assets under management will translate into profit and total shareholder return over the medium term. We continue to recognise that our business is, and always will be, a work in progress, constantly growing and refining itself as we strive to achieve our vision. 2019 is going to be an exciting year for us as we continue to build on what we do best, and what we can do better. Randeesh Sandhu Chief Executive Officer Finance Review Since the IPO, the Group has made good progress in the development of the asset management business, although this is not yet reflected in the reported earnings. Overview The Group's operating loss before exceptional items was GBP1.1m, and total reported loss after tax was GBP1.7m. This was primarily driven by the Group's strategic objective to grow its asset management business, with a focus on building a sustainable platform with predictable and recurring income streams, profitability and therefore total shareholder return, at the expense of short-term profits. A high-quality loan book, with more equity from developers and consequently slower drawdown of funds, also had an adverse impact on short-term income. The projected aggregate income generated by the existing loan book is in line with expectations and the Group expects to expand its lending capacity through its fund-raising activities. The reported loss includes exceptional one-off costs of GBP0.9m and share-based expenses of GBP0.5m. The headline financial results for the period from 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018 are presented in this Finance Review. Income recognition In furtherance of the Group's strategic objective to grow its asset management business, the loans originated by the Group are sold or syndicated to third parties, which delays the recognition of income. All loans and investments in partnership vehicles are accounted for on a fair value basis under the requirements of IFRS 9. The structure of our business model is such that loans are typically on balance sheet at origination but are thereafter transferred into an asset management structure, whilst maintaining a portion of the capital commitment. This structure allows the Group to continue its participation in the loans by virtue of its co-investment, and to free up capital to originate new loans to borrowers. Each loan originated by the Group includes a Minimum Income Clause ('MIC'). MICs set a floor on the income from each loan originated by the Group, regardless of the drawdown profile or an early refinancing of the debt. Projected aggregate income from each loan represents all interest and other connected revenue streams earned over the life of the loan and always exceeds the level of any MIC. Income GBPm Period to 31 December 2018 Income 3.9 Operating costs (5.0) Operating loss before exceptional (1.1) items Exceptional items (0.9) Loss before taxation (2.0) Taxation 0.3 Loss after taxation (1.7) Basic EPS (1.18p) Diluted EPS (1.18p) Dividend per share 0.83p Capital GBPm 31 December 2018 Committed loan capital 524.5 Third party funds raised 371.0 Cash and cash equivalents 46.8 Net asset value 150.5 NAV per share 95p Shares in issue 165,000

Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) 158,494 Income that is generated from capital committed by the Group (before subsequently being transferred to the asset management business) or from asset management fees can only be recognised once committed loans are drawn down. If there is a delay in the drawdown of loans by a developer, due for example to the developer committing more equity to the development, there will be a delay in the recognition of income in the income statement. Income recognised in the Period is therefore lower than expected due to some loans being drawn down later than forecast. The total projected aggregate income due to the Group is GBP27m. This projected aggregate income will be recognised in the income statement over the life of the loans. Our forecast earnings profile for this income is: 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 12% 25% 25% 25% 13% Going forward, as the Group grows its AUM and the time between closing a loan and moving it into an asset management structure is accelerated, the forecast earnings for new loans is more likely to adopt the following profile: 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 5% 20% 30% 20% 25% This can be applied to new loans originated in 2019 and onwards. In 2019, the Group expects to commit to new lending of between GBP700-900 million. This would result in additional projected aggregate income of GBP32-42 million. Financing During the Period, the Group raised a total of GBP371m of third-party funds, mainly from its first managed account, a partnership agreement with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (GBP150m excluding the Group's investment of GBP15m) plus an associated loan-on-loan credit line from UBS which will facilitate up to an additional GBP165m of lending. The commercial terms of asset management fees and performance fees agreed in connection with this are in line with the business plan. The performance fees will crystallise at the end of the agreement's life, once each of the loans is fully redeemed. Operating costs The Group has invested significantly in its inaugural Period, with higher than expected operating costs amounting to GBP5m (excluding exceptional costs of GBP0.9m). The key area of investment during this 'ramp-up' period was additional resource, with staff numbers increasing from 16 to 25 since IPO. Salaries and benefits (including bonus provisions) totalled GBP3.1m, with GBP0.5m of share-based expenses, relating to the costs of the Long-Term Incentive Plan. Although costs are higher than previously expected, they should be seen in the context of the size of the total committed loan book, with the cost base representing just 0.81% of the loan book. In 2019, in line with investing in the growth of the business during the 'ramp-up' phase, the Group envisages total operating costs to be approximately GBP12.5 million. Exceptional items Exceptional items relate to costs incurred in relation to the IPO amounting to GBP0.6m plus one-off professional fees of GBP0.3m. Earnings per share Basic loss per share for the Period is 1.18p and adjusted loss per share (after exceptional costs) is 0.58p, based on a weighted average number of shares of 145,793,865. Dividends In accordance with our dividend policy: · the Board approved a total dividend for the Period ended 31 December 2018 of 2.5p per Ordinary Share · one third was paid as an interim dividend which was declared on 17 December 2018 at 0.83p per Ordinary Share · the balance of 1.67p per Ordinary Share is expected to be declared as a final dividend for the period ended 31 December 2018 at the Group's AGM · a dividend of 5.0p per Ordinary Share is expected for 2019 · The Group will have a progressive dividend policy thereafter. GBP'm 31 December 2018 Balance sheet Non-current asset 18.6 Fair value of loans 89.5 Contract assets 3.4 Cash and cash equivalents 46.8 Other assets and liabilities (7.8) Net assets 150.5 GBP'm 31 December 2018 Cash flow Operating cash flows before movement in working (1.4) capital Change in working capital (89.5) Net cash outflow from operating activities (90.9) Capital Expenditure (0.4) Net cash outflow from investing activities (0.4) Share issue 150.0 Share issue expenses (6.7) Share buyback (5.2) Net cash inflow from financing activities 138.1 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 46.8 Investments In the Period, GBP2m was invested in the partnership with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), being the Group's 9.1% share of GBP21.4m total invested by the partners. This was primarily to fund loan drawdowns, and the Group will earn asset management fees on its share of these drawdowns. The investment is accounted for at fair value through profit and loss. Shares At year end, there were 165,000,000 ordinary shares issued, including 6,505,870 Ordinary Shares held in treasury, which were purchased by the Company on 14 November 2018. Tangible assets Group capital expenditure was GBP0.4m, invested predominantly in new office premises. Loans receivable The fair value of loans as at 31 December 2018 was GBP89.5m. These are held on the balance sheet with the intention of being transferred to third-party management structures, thereby growing asset management revenues and freeing up capital to deploy into new committed loans. Cash flow Operating cash outflows before movement in working capital of GBP1.4m reflect the loss for the period less net adjustments for non-cash items. The large working capital movement of GBP89.5m reflects the increase in receivables, being predominantly the deployment of cash into loans. After investment and financing activities (described above and including GBP6.7m of share issue costs), the net increase in cash and cash equivalents was GBP46.8m. Trevor DaCosta Finance Director Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the Period from 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018 Before Exceptional items Total Exceptional items GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Note Income 3,903 3,903 Operating costs 6,8 (5,011) (869) (5,880) Operating loss 5 (1,108) (869) (1,977) Finance costs 9 (12) Loss before (1,989) taxation for Period Taxation 10 273 Loss after (1,716) taxation for the Period and total comprehensive income EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic EPS 11 (1.18p) Diluted EPS 11 (1.18p) All activities derive from the continuing operations of the Group. There are no comparatives as the Company was incorporated on 10 April 2018. The notes form an integral part of this financial Information. Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2018 Non-current assets Note GBP'000s Intangible assets 13 12,420 Tangible assets 14 4,276 Investments 15 1,949 Total non-current assets 18,645 Current Assets Loans receivable 17 89,544 Trade and other receivables 18 3,947 Cash and cash equivalents 19 46,806 Total current assets 140,297 Total assets 158,942 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 20 3,217 Lease liabilities 21 229 Dividends payable 12 1,316 Total current liabilities 4,762 Total Assets less Current liabilities 154,180 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 21 3,576 Deferred tax 22 83 Total non-current liabilities 3,659 Net assets 150,521 Equity and reserves Share capital 23 1,700 Share premium 24 - Treasury shares 23 - Retained earnings 148,821 Total equity and reserves 150,521 There are no comparatives as the Company was incorporated on 10 April 2018. The Company Registration Number is 11302859. The notes form an integral part of this Financial Information. Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the Period from 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018 Note Share Share Retained Total capital premium earnings Equity GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 10 - - - - April 2018 Loss for the - - (1,716) (1,716) period Share-based 25 - - 480 480 payments

Dividends 12 - - (1,316) (1,316) payable Issue of share 23 1,700 163,300 - 165,000 capital IPO costs - (6,722) - (6,722) related to equity issue Capital 24 - (156,578) 156,578 - reduction Share buy back 23 - - (5,205) (5,205) Balance at 31 1,700 - 148,821 150,521 December 2018 There are no comparatives as the Company was incorporated on 10 April 2018. Consolidated cash flow statement for the Period from 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018 Note GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the Period after taxation (1,716) Adjustments for non-cash items: Amortisation of intangible assets 5 122 Share-based payments 5 480 Finance costs 9 12 Deferred tax credit for Period 10 (273) (1,375) Changes in working capital Increase in payables 2,160 Increase trade investments (1,949) Increase in receivables (89,693) Net cash outflow from operating activities (90,857) Cash flows from investing activities Payments for purchase of tangible assets 14 (410) Net cash outflow from investing activities (410) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issue of share capital 23 150,000 Share issue expenses 24 (6,722) Share buyback (5,205) Dividends paid - Net cash inflow from financing activities 138,073 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 46,806 Cash and cash equivalents brought forward - Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2018 19 46,806 There are no comparatives as the Company was incorporated on 10 April 2018. Notes to the consolidated financial information for the Period from 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018 1. General information and basis of preparation ............................................... General information Urban Exposure 1 Plc was incorporated on 10 April 2018 as a public limited Company in England and Wales with Company registration number 11302859. The Company changed its name to Urban Exposure Plc on 27 April 2018 and its Ordinary Shares were admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market ('AIM'), operated by the London Stock Exchange, on 9 May 2018. The registered office of the Company is 6 Duke Street, St. James's, London SW1Y 6BN. The Group's principal activity is the underwriting and management of loans to UK residential developers. The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 435(1) and (2) of the Companies Act 2006 or contain sufficient information to comply with the disclosure requirements of International Financial Standards ("IFRS"). The auditors have reported on these accounts and their reports were unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain any statements under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements of Urban Exposure Plc for the Period ended 31 December 2018 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 2 April 2019 and the balance sheet was signed on behalf of the Board by Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer. The financial information presented in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") interpretations as adopted by the European Union as they apply to the financial statements of the Group for the period from 10 April to 31 December 2018. There are no comparatives as the Company was incorporated on 10 April 2018. Period of account The Consolidated Financial Information of the Group is in respect of the reporting Period ('the Period') from 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. Basis of preparation The Consolidated Financial Information of the Group for the Period comprises the results of Urban Exposure Plc (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (together, the 'Group'). This Financial Information has been prepared on a going concern basis and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') and as adopted by the European Union. This Financial Information has been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the trade investments and loan receivables held at fair value at the end of each reporting period, as explained in the accounting policies and in note 4. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services. The functional and presentational currency of the Group is Sterling. Going concern The Directors have, at the time of approving the Financial Information, a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Board is, therefore, of the opinion that the going concern basis of accounting adopted in the preparation of the Annual Report is appropriate for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the Annual Report. The Directors have made this assessment after reviewing the Group's latest forecasts for a period of 12 months from the reporting date. New standards, interpretations and amendments effective from the beginning of the Period New standards impacting the Group which have been adopted in the Financial Information for the Period ended 31 December 2018 are: * IFRS 9 Financial Instruments * IFRS 15 Revenue from contracts with customers * IFRS 16 Leases IFRS 9 Financial instruments In the current year, the Group has applied IFRS 9 Financial Instruments (as revised in July 2014) and the related consequential amendments to other IFRS Standards that are effective for an annual period that begins on or after 1 January 2018. IFRS 9 introduces new requirements for: 1) The classification and measurement of financial assets and liabilities 2) The impairment of financial assets, and 3) General hedge accounting. IFRS 9 Financial instruments As this is the first Period since incorporation, the standard has been applied from the beginning of the Period. All recognised financial assets that are within the scope of IFRS 9 are required to be measured subsequently at amortised cost or fair value on the basis of the entity's business model for managing the financial assets and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial assets. Specifically: * For trade investments and loan receivables, the Group has reviewed the business model within which each financial asset is managed and concluded that all the loans from primary operating activities and equity investments should be measured at the Fair Value Through Profit and Loss ('FVTPL'). At initial recognition, the Group measures trade investments and loan receivables at fair value and any transaction costs are expensed to the income statement. Following initial recognition, these financial assets are subsequently valued at fair value on a recurring basis, with gains or losses arising from changes in fair value recognised through finance income in the income statement. * Contract assets are those assets held to collect contractual cash flows. The contract assets which were acquired as part of the business combination are originated credit-impaired assets. These assets are monitored for changes in credit risk, and impairment provisions are adjusted accordingly. * Financial liabilities being trade payables and other payables are initially recognised at fair value, and subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. IFRS 15 Revenue from contracts with customers In the current period, the Group has applied IFRS 15 Revenue from contracts with customers (as amended in April 2016) which is effective from 1 January 2018. IFRS 15 introduces a five-step approach to revenue recognition. Prescriptive guidance has been added to IFRS 15 to deal with specific scenarios. IFRS 15 uses the term 'contract assets' and 'contract liabilities' to describe what might commonly be known as 'accrued income' and 'deferred income'. The Group has adopted the terminology used in IFRS 15 to describe such balances. The term 'income' is in respect of management fees, performance fees and movement in contract assets. The Group's accounting policies for its income streams are disclosed in detail in note 2. IFRS 16 Leases In addition, the Group has early adopted IFRS 16 and has included the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities in accordance with IFRS 16 from the beginning of the Period. The change in the definition of a lease mainly relates to the concept of control. IFRS 16 distinguishes between leases and service contracts on the basis of whether the use of an identified asset is controlled by the customer. Control is considered to exist if the customer has: * the right to obtain substantially all the economic benefits from the use of an identifiable asset; and * the right to direct the use of the asset. New standards, interpretations and amendments not yet effective There are a number of standards, amendments to standards and interpretations which have been issued by the IASB that are effective for future accounting periods that the Group has decided not to adopt early. The most significant of these is:

* IFRIC Uncertainty over Income Tax positions (effective 1 January 2019). It is expected that this will not have a material effect. 2. Significant accounting policies .................................. Basis of consolidation The Consolidated Financial Information comprise the Financial Information of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries) as at 31 December 2018. Subsidiaries are all entities over which the Company has control. The Company controls an investee when: 1) it has power over the investee; 2) is exposed to, or has rights to variable returns from, its involvement with the investee; and 3) has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control as stated above. When the Company has less than a majority of the voting rights of an investee, it considers that it has power over the investee when the voting rights are sufficient to give it the ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee. Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Group obtains control over the subsidiary and ceases when the Group loses control of the subsidiary. Specifically, the results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the period are included in the income statement from the date the Company gains control until the date when the Company ceases to control the subsidiary. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the Financial Information of subsidiaries to bring the accounting policies used into line with the Group's accounting policies. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between the members of the Group are eliminated on consolidation. Business combinations Acquisitions of businesses are accounted for using the acquisition method. The consideration transferred in a business combination is measured at fair value, which is calculated as the sum of the acquisition date fair values of assets transferred by the Group, liabilities incurred by the Group and the equity interest issued by the Group in exchange for control of the business or assets and liabilities. Acquisition-related costs are recognised in the income statement as incurred. The identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed are recognised at their fair values at the acquisition date. Goodwill is measured as the excess of the fair value of the consideration transferred over the fair value of the acquired assets less liabilities assumed at the acquisition date. If the fair value of the net assets acquired exceeds the fair value of the consideration transferred by the Group, this excess is recognised immediately in the income statement as a bargain investment gain. Income recognition The majority of the Group's revenue arises from movements in the fair value of loans receivable and trade investments which are held at fair value through profit and loss. Asset management fees received from third parties for managing loan facilities are recognised in the income statement when the related service has been performed. The Group receives carried interest from the third-party loans it manages once those loans exceed a performance target. The recognition of variable consideration arising in relation to carried interest has been constrained in order that it is highly probable that there will not be a future reversal in the amount of revenue recognised when the final carried interest is calculated. Where there is a significant financing component included in the transaction price (for example where fees are payable at the termination of a loan for services provided at inception or during the term of the loan), the revenue recognised is calculated by discounting the future cash flows at the interest rate implicit in the loan. Financial instruments Financial assets and liabilities are recognised on the Group's statement of financial position when the Group has become a party to the contractual provision of the instrument. Financial assets and financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value. Transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of financial assets and financial liabilities (other than financial assets and financial liabilities through profit and loss) are added to or deducted from the fair value of the financial assets or financial liabilities, as appropriate, on initial recognition. Transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value through the income statement are recognised immediately in the income statement. Financial assets Under IFRS 9, the Group is required to classify and measure financial assets according to the business model within which they are managed and the contractual terms of the cash flows. Financial assets are measured at amortised cost if they are held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows, and their contractual cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. The Group has determined that contract assets, trade and other receivables, and cash and cash equivalents are financial assets which are measured at amortised cost. Financial assets are measured at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income ('FVTOCI') if they are held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets, and their contractual cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. Other financial assets are measured at FVTPL. The Group has reviewed the business model within which each financial asset is managed and concluded that loan receivables from primary operating activities should be measured at the FVTPL. The Group has also determined that certain trade investments meet the criteria for IFRS 9 and should be measured at FVTPL. For assets measured at FVTPL, at initial recognition, the Group measures the financial asset at its fair value and any transaction costs are expensed to the income statement. Following initial recognition, assets are subsequently valued at fair value on a recurring basis with gains or losses arising from changes in fair value recognised in the income statement. Contract assets Contract assets are purchased or originated credit-impaired financial assets. For purchased or originated credit-impaired financial assets, a credit-adjusted effective interest rate is calculated by discounting the estimated future cash flows, including expected credit losses, to the amortised cost of the debt instrument on initial recognition. The amortised cost of a financial asset is the amount at which the financial asset is measured at initial recognition minus the principal repayments, plus the cumulative amortisation using the effective interest method of any difference between the initial amount and the maturity amount, adjusted for any loss allowance. These assets are subsequently monitored for changes in credit risk, and impairment provisions are adjusted accordingly. De-recognition of financial assets A financial asset is derecognised when either the contractual rights to the cash flows expire, or the asset is transferred. The Group holds loan receivables until a suitable institutional capital provider gains control and assumes the risks and rewards of the loan receivable. At that point, the transfer is recorded at the transfer value. This proportion of the loan qualifies for de-recognition. The proportion of the loan which is not transferred will remain as a loan receivable and continue to be valued at fair value. Financial liabilities Trade payables and other short-term monetary liabilities are initially recognised at fair value, and subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. Intangible assets Goodwill Goodwill arising on the acquisition of subsidiaries or following a business combination is determined as detailed in the business combination accounting policy. Goodwill is not amortised but is reviewed for impairment at least annually. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill is allocated to the Group's Cash Generating Units (CGUs) expected to benefit from the synergies of the business combination. The CGUs to which goodwill has been allocated are tested for impairment annually, or more frequently when there is an indication that a unit may be impaired. If the recoverable amount of the CGU is less than the carrying amount of the unit, the impairment loss is allocated to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the unit and recognised as an impairment in the income statement. Once an impairment loss is recognised, it cannot be reversed in a subsequent period. On disposal of a CGU, the attributable amount of goodwill is included in the determination of the profit or loss on disposal of that unit. Other intangible assets Intangible assets with finite lives are acquired separately at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. The Group's intangible assets comprise of the brand name acquired by the Group. Amortisation is calculated to write off the cost of intangible assets less their estimated residual value using the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives, and is recognised as a charge in the income statement. Amortisation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each reporting date, and are adjusted where appropriate. The estimated useful economic lives for the intangible assets are as follows: Brands: 10 years Leased assets The Group has applied IFRS 16 Leases. Leases are recognised when the Group enters into a contractual lease which

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2019 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)