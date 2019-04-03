

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a positive note Wednesday after media reports suggested the U.S. and China have ironed out most of their differences in trade negotiations.



They are drawing closer to a final trade agreement with final discussion centered on how to implement and enforce an agreement, the Financial Times reported.



Meanwhile, there is 'a certain amount of optimism' and the world's two largest economies 'expect to make more headway' in trade talks this week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said ahead of the resumption of talks between the U.S. and China in Washington.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are due to resume talks with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He today.



Asian stocks remain mostly higher as better-than-expected service sector activity data from China added to the U.S.-China trade optimism.



The Caixin services PMI rose to 54.4 in March, up from 51.1 and beating expectations for a score of 52.0. That's the highest reading in 14 months.



The dollar held steady against its peers while the British pound dropped after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline in order to break the Brexit stalemate.



Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session despite industry data showing a surprise rise in U.S. inventories last week.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed after a three-day surge as durable goods orders data disappointed and a profit warning from Walgreens Boots hit the pharma sector.



The Dow slid 0.3 percent while the S&P 500 ended little changed and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent.



European markets advanced on Tuesday, thanks to encouraging data on U.S. and Chinese manufacturing activity released the previous day.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX gained 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 1 percent.



