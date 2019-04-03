

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defence company Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) announced Wednesday the appointment of Ruth Cairnie to succeed Mike Turner CBE as Chair of the Board.



Cairnie will initially join the Board as a Non-Executive Director today and will assume the role of Chair on Turner's retirement at the Company's Annual General Meeting on July 18 after 11 years in the role.



She has a 37-year international career spanning senior functional and line roles at Royal Dutch Shell plc, including Executive Vice President for Group Strategy & Planning. She is currently the Senior Independent Director of Associated British Foods plc and a Non-Executive Director of Rolls Royce Holdings plc and ContourGlobal plc.



Turner CBE said, 'She is a strategic thinker and strong leader, and we look forward to her bringing her in-depth experience, gained from a broad range of executive and non-executive roles at leading industrial companies, both in the UK and internationally, to benefit Babcock.'



