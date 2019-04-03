Accomplished AV executive leads EMEA operations

Leyard, a global leader in visualization products, today announced that Thorsten Lipp has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and is also serving as acting Chief Executive Officer of Leyard Europe and its companies, Planar, eyevis and Teracue.

Lipp joined the company in November 2018 as COO of Leyard Europe. He recently was tapped to also act as interim CEO of Leyard Europe. Prior, Lipp served as a member of the executive board of Production Resource Group Germany (PRG AG), the world's leading supplier of technology and services for live events and entertainment. He was responsible for the corporate events and trade fairs segment, in addition to leading PRG's Lab unit. Lipp was also co-founder and managing director of XL Solutions (part from XL Video Group), which was acquired by PRG in 2015. His vast experience in audiovisual production, event technology, sales and management bolsters his appointment as interim CEO of Leyard Europe.

"We are delighted to have Thorsten leading our EMEA business, bringing with him more than a dozen years of AV industry leadership and expertise across myriad customer markets," said Chairman of Leyard International, Zach Zhang. "In his role, Thorsten will lead operations, sales, marketing and support in the region, which will utilize his experience in segments ranging from live events and entertainment, corporate events, sports, automotive and more."

Thorsten Lipp added, "This is an exciting time in the industry as the boundaries in display technologies are exponentially expanding, offering Leyard greater opportunities to deliver the most innovative and compelling solutions for our growing markets."

Lipp's appointment enhances the company's executive operational leadership of its new and larger Prešov, Slovakia factory, which opened in 2017. The 3,119 square meter (33,500 square feet) building enables Leyard to meet the growing demand of its digital displays and video walls from European customers, especially those who prefer to purchase digital display solutions built in the European Union (EU). Additionally, the facility is now making some of the company's LED products, which were previously exclusively produced in the company's China factory, thereby enhancing the company's global operations. Leyard's expansion in Europe also includes the recent acquisition of advanced audiovisual solutions maker, eyevis, in 2018. The company will showcase its latest LED solutions this week at ProLight Sound Europe, the leading global entertainment technology event, in Frankfurt, Germany.

For more information about Leyard, visit www.leyard.com.

About Leyard

Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems, eyevis and Teracue is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among "China's Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies." For more information, visit www.leyard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005049/en/

Contacts:

Blu Print Public Relations: team@bluprintpr.net, 503-850-2454

Leyard: Kim Brown, pr@leyardgroup.com