Enterome Expands and Strengthens its Management Team

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, MA, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEROME SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique knowledge of the key functional and molecular interactions between the gut microbiome and the human body to develop targeted therapeutics, today announces the appointment of two new members to its management team: Jan Fagerberg M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer and Catherine Mathis, Pharm.D. as Chief Development Officer.

"We are pleased that Jan and Catherine are joining us to complement our team," said Pierre Belichard, CEO of Enterome. "We believetheir extensive clinical and regulatory experience across biotech and big pharma will be key assets as we prepare to initiate clinical trials with EO2401, an innovative, immunotherapy developed using our molecular mimicry approach, for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). We also believe the collective and in-depth expertise of our expanded management team and across the organization will allow us to capitalize on the potential of our microbiome-based approach to further develop the company and its portfolio of novel therapeutics."

Jan Fagerberg MD, PhD

Dr. Jan Fagerberg is a board-certified clinical oncologist with more than 25 years of experience in cancer drug development. He gained an M.D. and a Ph.D. (in immuno-oncology) from the Karolinska Institute (Sweden), and subsequently spent ten years in oncology practice and academic translational immuno-oncology research at the Karolinska Hospital. He joined Roche in 1999, working both in Europe and the United States in various positions of increasing responsibility, ultimately serving as Therapeutic Area Expert Oncology at Hoffmann-La Roche in Switzerland. After Roche, Dr. Fagerberg served as the Medical Director at TopoTarget A/S and as the Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Micromet A/G. After this, he served as Vice President, Global Development and Managing Director at Amgen Research GmbH, and subsequently as Chief Medical Officer at SOTIO a.s. Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Fagerberg served as Senior Adviser at Fagerberg Oncology SA. Dr. Fagerberg has published more than 60 articles related to immuno-oncology/oncology in peer-reviewed journals.

Dr Fagerberg said: "I am excited to be joining Enterome at a particularly inspiring time for the Company. I look forward to working with the Enterome team and building on its promising portfolio of product candidates by advancing novel immunotherapies derived from Enterome's unique understanding of the microbiome to help cancer patients."

Catherine Mathis, Pharm D

Catherine Mathis has over 25 years of experience in clinical research and regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, particularly in the fields of immunology and oncology. During this time, she has gained significant experience in product development and regulatory strategy and conducted interactions with the health authorities in Europe (European Medicines Agency and National Competence Authority) and in the United States (Food and Drug Administration). Prior to joining Enterome, Ms. Mathis served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Regulatory Affairs at ElsaLys Biotech. She also served for nearly 20 years as Head of Regulatory Affairs at Transgene, a French biotech company developing virus-based immunotherapies against cancers, and before this was at Sanofi-Pasteur and Ipsen. Ms. Mathis gained a Pharm.D. and then earned a Master's degree in applied and basic toxicology from the Paris Diderot University.

Catherine Mathissaid: "I am honored to join Enterome. I look forward to working with Jan and the rest of Enterome's management team to capitalize on its leadership position in understanding the relationship between the gut microbiome and human disease to develop new therapeutic approaches targeting auto-immune diseases and cancer."

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique knowledge of the key functional and molecular interactions between the gut microbiome and the human body to develop targeted therapeutics. By combining its drug development expertise with its proprietary discovery and bioinformatics platform, Enterome is able to undertake a full genomic and functional analysis of the microbiome and identify, isolate and characterize extensive libraries of bioactive molecules in order to discover novel drug targets and product candidates. Enterome is developing a broad product pipeline of small molecules, short peptides and protein therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cancer, including immuno-oncology, and auto-immune disorders. Enterome has also established four collaboration partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and currently has seven programs in development or co-development: two first-in-class clinical-stage product candidates and five preclinical programs.