Leading Scandinavian processor to leverage ACI's UP Retail Payments and UP Risk Management solutions to better serve merchants and banks

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that one of Scandinavia's foremost IT services and software providers, EVRY, is utilizing ACI's UP Retail Payments and UP Payments Risk Management solutions to better serve merchants and banks throughout the Nordics and European market.

EVRY, a long-time ACI customer, provides IT services and solutions for the banking and finance sector as well as to merchants in the Nordic region, where many countries are moving toward a cashless society. With ACI's UP Retail Payments solution, EVRY will strengthen its card and mobile payments capabilities, bridging the features and functionalities of its current IT system with next-generation payment technologies. In addition, the power behind UP Retail Payments the UP Framework will enable EVRY and its customers to drive revenue by rapidly delivering innovative products and services that meet growing market and customer demand.

As part of ACI's UP Retail Payments solution, EVRY will also leverage ACI Interchange, which supports incoming and outgoing clearing and settlement processes for card transactions, including transactions initiated by mobile phone, EMV and magnetic stripe payment cards, for the major international payment schemes.

"A scalable, reliable and secure payments infrastructure is critical in supporting the rapidly changing expectations of consumers in the market," said Christer Jonsson, senior vice president, Card Services, EVRY. "With ACI, we will continue to provide banks and merchants access to fast and simple payment options as well as the ability to leverage rich data and analytics, all without compromising security. With ACI's UP solutions, we can deliver faster and more efficient payment experiences for our clients."

"Leading financial institutions have relied on ACI for more than 40 years, and by utilizing ACI's world-class payments solutions, EVRY will be well positioned to offer new capabilities as payments evolve based on customer needs," said Ruth Fornell, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. "As modern digital innovations are being introduced, ACI is at the center of facilitating the transition to open, real-time, digital payments processing."

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises or through ACI's private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2019.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo, ReD, PAY.ON and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005083/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Dan Ring

E-mail: dan.ring@aciworldwide.com

Phone: 781-370-3600



Katrin Boettger

Email: katrin.boettger@aciworldwide.com

Phone: 0044 (0) 7776-147-910