inRiver and Aprimo Partner to Bridge the Product Data to Consumer Content Gap

Seamless Integration Across Platforms Helps Global Teams Build Consistent, Automated Customer Experiences from Creative Ideation to Campaign Optimization

CHICAGO and MALMÖ, Sweden, April 03, 2019, the leading provider of SaaS-based product information managementthe leading provider of technology solutions for content, operations, and performance, today announced a strategic partnership and development of a joint solution to bridge the gap between raw product content and creating engaging marketing experiences to drive revenue. The partnership will help e-commerce, customer experience, and creative teams drive a consistent customer experience seamlessly across platforms.



Overwhelmingly, customers choose to purchase products based on the surrounding 'experience'. But the disconnect between the creative processes, product information data, and the delivery of exceptional customer experiences have challenged organizations for the past decade. Further, disparate teams, content assets, data, and technology platforms have made the management of the content lifecycle from inception to delivery anything but consistent. As a result, internal teams are strained, customer experience is impacted, brand trust is eroded, and revenues decline.

The joint inRiver and Aprimo solution will help eliminate these challenges.

"Delivering exceptional and relevant customer experiences from browsing to buying and beyond the sale is critical to us," says Ulrik Rindal, manager from Oticon, part of Demant. "As a joint customer, we look forward to the power the inRiver Aprimo solution can give us to streamline our internal processes and optimize experiences for our customers."

The joint inRiver Aprimo solution will deliver the following:



Simplicity - Single solution for executing and accelerating the full product and content lifecycles

Governance - Marketers can use inRiver and Aprimo as sources of truth for all product information and marketing content that goes into market

Collaboration - Ability for creative, product, merchandising, and customer experience teams to work in an integrated platform

"We are excited to work with Aprimo to offer the new partnership for our joint customers," said Johan Boström, co-founder, inRiver. "As organizations strive to meet changing buyer needs, simplified and streamlined solutions become essential. The solution will improve internal processes for e-commerce teams, but will also ensure the Product to Experience is optimized for a better omnichannel customer experience."

"As customer experience grows in importance to help differentiate brands, the significance of building the processes to enable this reaches a critical level," said John Stammen , CEO, at Aprimo. "This strategic alliance will help customers optimize experiences by streamlining and simplifying processes for product content throughout every stage of its lifecycle."

Learn more about how to leverage the Aprimo and inRiver Product-to-Experience solution and deliver a better omnichannel customer experience here . If attending PIMpoint Summit 2019, request to meet the Aprimo and inRiver teams for more information.

About inRiver

Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way ecommerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management.

About Aprimo

Aprimo provides technology solutions for content, operations, and performance that enable enterprises to optimize their brand experiences and the resources they use to deliver them. For more information visit www.aprimo.com .

Media contact inRiver

Katie McCall

Hotwire for inRiver

inRiver@hotwireglobal.com

Media contact Aprimo

Shelby Pritchett

Finn Partners for Aprimo

+1 313 486-0664

Aprimo@finnpartners.com