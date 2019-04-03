Codebase Ventures Inc.: Pressland Launches News-To-Table, a Digital Magazine Covering Media Trust and Transparency

Original Reporting by World-Class Journalists to Bolster Pressland's Reputation in the industry it Serves Commercially

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Pressland ( pressland.com ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE: CODE - FSE: C5B - OTCQB: BKLLF), today announced the official launch of News-to-Table ( newstotable.com ), a digital publication covering media trust and transparency.

News-to-Table has been operating in public beta since January 2019. Today's public launch is an affirmation that there is a clear appetite for quality reporting on the subject of media trust. Pressland's Editorial Director, Alexander Zaitchik, is the Editor-in-Chief of News-to-Table; he reports to Jeff Koyen, Codebase's Chief Strategy Officer.

"News-to-Table serves two functions," said Koyen. "First and foremost, it's a unique platform where the media's top thinkers share their thoughts on the problems facing their industry. Second, it's a powerful commercial calling card for Pressland, one that puts us in front of thought leaders, decision-makers, and potential clients and partners."

To date, News-to-Table has published work by several important media figures, including Dr. Stephen J. A. Ward (recently named Pressland's public editor), former New Republic editor Theodore Ross and one-time BBC news editor Nic Newman.

"In just three months, News-to-Table has helped established Pressland as a vitally important, well-respected voice in the conversation around media trust," said Zaitchik, who is currently on assignment in Brazil for the Pulitzer Center. "As we bring Pressland to market, we'll benefit immeasurably from this goodwill in the industry."

News-to-Table will publish up to five original articles every week.

"This is precisely the kind of out-of-the-box marketing that we've come to expect from Jeff Koyen," said George Tsafalas, Codebase's CEO. "He has an uncanny ability to combine public good with promotion for the company. Thanks to his team's outstanding work with News-to-Table, we expect Pressland will enjoy a halo effect among decision-makers in the media."

Pressland is led by Codebase's Koyen, a seasoned media executive, entrepreneur and technologist who has worked at Forbes, Dow Jones, Digiday, Travel + Leisure and Casper. Zaitchik is a journalist, editor and author with more than 20 years' experience working around the world. He is also the author of two books on politics and the media.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a small, hands-on team of financial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms and protocols, not just products. We invest early, support our founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Keane, Director

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (778) 806-5150 - TOLL FREE (877) 806-CODE (2633)

E-mail: IR@codebase.ventures

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Codebase Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540869/Pressland-Launches-News-To-Table-a-Digital-Magazine-Covering-Media-Trust-and-Transparency