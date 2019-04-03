

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TOT) announced the company and Guanghui have signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement for the supply of 0.7 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas for a period of 10 years. The gas will be delivered to Guanghui's regasification terminal in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, from Total's global LNG portfolio.



'This new supply contract is in line with Total's strategy to expand its presence in the Chinese LNG market, which grew by over 41% in 2018 and will continue to be a key driver of the LNG markets growth in the future,' said Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice-President Gas at Total.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX