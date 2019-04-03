DJ SISTEMA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) SISTEMA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 03-Apr-2019 / 10:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SISTEMA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 Moscow, Russia - 3 April 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, today announces its unaudited consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the fourth quarter 2018 and audited consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for full year ended 31 December 2018. SUCCESSFUL DELIVERY AGAINST STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL GOALS · Sustained revenue growth1 due to strong results from the majority of portfolio companies. · At least double digit OIBDA growth at MTS, Detsky Mir, Segezha Group, Agroholding Steppe, Medsi, RTI, BPGC and hospitality assets under new IFRS standards, driven by excellent operating results and financial discipline. · Added operational scale in real estate development and increased sector attractiveness for investors: In February 2019, Sistema sold 51% of JSC Leader Invest to Etalon Group, while retaining a 49% stake in the company. Following this transaction, Sistema acquired 25% of Etalon Group for USD 226.6 million. The transactions create a top-3 player in the Moscow and St Petersburg markets, bring together complementary development portfolios, allow Leader Invest's projects to leverage Etalon's general contracting capacity and regional sales network to accelerate construction and sales, and realise significant synergies in construction as well as reduction of administrative expenses. · Increased and crystalized value of pharmaceuticals business: In December 2018, Sistema acquired a stake in a leading pharmaceutical company, OBL Pharm, for RUB 1.83 billion. Sistema made the acquisition as a member of a consortium of investors that also included VTB Bank and members of the OBL Pharm management team. The strategic aim of the transaction is the merger of OBL Pharm with Sistema's pharmaceutical holding, Binnopharm, and utilisation of synergies in marketing and sales, combining R&D functions and reducing administrative costs. The medium-term goal of the combined company is to become a top-5 Russian pharmaceuticals producer in the non-state segment, the fastest-growing segment in the Russian pharma market. · Strengthened position in the fast-growing e-commerce market: In February 2019, Sistema acquired 18.7% of Russia's leading multi-category online retailer, Ozon Holdings, from MTS for RUB 7.9 billion. The decision to increase the stake is based on Sistema's strategic bet on growth prospects for e-commerce and market consolidation through investments in the market leader. · MTS Bank divestment to maximise synergies between telecommunications and banking businesses: In February 2019, Sistema sold 39.5% of PJSC MTS Bank to PJSC MTS for RUB 11.4 billion. As a result of the transaction, Sistema's stake in MTS Bank declined to 5.0% and MTS's stake increased from 55.2% to 94.7%. MTS's consolidation of MTS Bank will facilitate deeper integration of the bank with MTS and rapid development of an ecosystem of digital bank services. · Debt portfolio optimisation via an active presence on the public bond market: In February-March 2019, Sistema successfully returned to the local capital market. The Corporation repurchased series 001P-07 bonds in the amount of RUB 482.2 million out of the total of RUB 10 billion during a tender offer, and completed a secondary placement of this amount, issued a RUB 10 billion 001P-090 series bond and successfully closed the books on a RUB 10 billion 001P -10 series issue. The placements generated significant investor interest in Sistema's debt securities and demonstrated positive market perception of the Corporation's investment case. The funds raised will be used to refinance existing debt. · Dividend payments: In March 2019, Sistema's Board of Directors resolved to recommend to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 29 June 2019 to pay dividends based on 2018 results in the amount of RUB 1,061.5 million (which corresponds to RUB 0.11 per ordinary share or RUB 2.2 per GDR). FY 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS · Consolidated revenue[1] increased by 12.1% year-on-year to RUB 777.4 billion. · Excluding the impact of new IFRS standards,[2] Group revenue increased by 11.1% year-on-year to RUB 770.2 billion. · Adjusted OIBDA[3] increased by 34.3% year-on-year to RUB 265.3 billion; the adjusted OIBDA margin was 34.1%. · Excluding the impact of new IFRS standards, adjusted OIBDA increased by 11.3% year-on-year to RUB 219.8 billion; the adjusted OIBDA margin was 28.5%. · Adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema was RUB 1.1 billion. · Excluding the impact of new IFRS standards, adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema declined by 98.5% to RUB 0.1 billion. 4Q 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS · Group revenue increased by 15.5% year-on-year to RUB 225.1 billion. · Excluding the impact of new IFRS standards, Group revenue increased by 12.7% year-on-year to RUB 219.8 billion. · Adjusted OIBDA increased by 45.5% year-on-year to RUB 66.8 billion; the adjusted OIBDA margin was 29.7%. · Excluding the impact of new IFRS standards, adjusted OIBDA increased by 15.5% year-on-year to RUB 53.0 billion; the adjusted OIBDA margin was 23.8%. · Adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema was RUB 391 million. · Excluding the impact of new IFRS standards, the adjusted net loss attributable to Sistema was RUB 2.0 billion. · Net financial liabilities[4],[5] at the Corporate Centre were RUB 213.4 billion as of 31 December 2018. · Cash position5 at the Corporate Centre as of 31 December 2018 was RUB 9.8 billion. SISTEMA'S CURRENT STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES · Maximise shareholder value and reduce market capitalisation discount to NAV · Attract third-party capital to enhance investment resources · Reduce gross debt at the Corporate Centre to RUB 140-150 billion Andrey Dubovskov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said: "Sistema delivered impressive financial and operating results in 2018. Group's revenue for the year increased by 12% to RUB 777 billion on the back of robust growth of our key assets. Most assets grew at significantly above the average growth rates of the markets in which they operate. Notably, MTS, Detsky Mir, Segezha Group, Agroholding Steppe and Medsi strengthened their leadership positions in their respective industries. MTS is not only increasing revenue from mobile services and smartphone sales, but is also entering new, adjacent high-growth markets including IT outsourcing, Internet of Things, cloud services, e-sports and web-based event ticket sales. Detsky Mir continues to grow its business in Russia and Kazakhstan, and has expanded to Belarus and launched a pet supplies business - all while increasing profitability. Segezha Group continues to expand its product lines, focusing on demand from high-opportunity export markets. Agroholding Steppe is now a top-6 Russian grain exporter and continues to demonstrate strong growth across all its main business segments. Steppe also launched its own retail brand as it aims to grow closer to consumers. Based on FY 2018 performance, Medsi has established itself as the leading private healthcare business in Russia by revenue and one of the fastest-growing healthcare businesses globally. "Group adjusted OIBDA increased by 34% thanks to double-digit OIBDA growth at all key portfolio companies. The new IFRS accounting standards had a significant impact on the results of MTS and Detsky Mir, though on a like-for-like basis these companies also delivered strong OIBDA growth. "In late 2018 and early 2019 we completed a number of strategic transactions, demonstrating that we continue to add value to our assets in an environment where we have limited investment resources. As part of a consortium of investors we acquired a leading Russian pharmaceutical company, OBL Pharm, and plan to merge it with our pharmaceutical holding, Binnopharm, significantly increasing the value of that business. In future we plan to bring the combined company to the public markets. As a result of transactions involving Leader Invest and Etalon Group, we have changed the landscape of the Russian residential property market, establishing a company that is a top-3 developer in the Moscow and St Petersburg markets by construction volumes and sales. Additionally, we continued to increase our exposure to Ozon, the leading multi-category online retailer. This transaction represents Sistema's strategic investment in the fast-growing e-commerce industry through a company that is poised to consolidate this highly fragmented market. "We have somewhat modified the Group strategy adopted last year to reflect current market conditions, though our key objectives remain unchanged: maximise shareholder value and reduce the discount between market capitalisation and net asset value, attract third-party capital to diversify and expand our investment resources, and reduce gross debt to RUB 140-150 billion. In the coming years our focus will be on growing the value of four portfolio companies - Agroholding Steppe, Segezha Group, Medsi and Ozon. We are targeting valuations of USD 1-2

billion for each of these companies. We view these companies - which we will ultimately contemplate to bring to capital markets - as catalysts to enhance Sistema's valuation and the key to reducing the discount. "Given the need to strike a balance between decreasing debt, continuing to invest and delivering returns to shareholders, the Board of Directors has recommended that the General Meeting of Shareholders approve dividends for the full year 2018 in the amount of RUB 1.1 billion, or RUB 0.11 per share. As we previously stated, after the debt load has been substantially reduced, the Company will return to the question of dividend payments, with the aim of strengthening our investment case." *** Conference call information Sistema's management will host a conference call today at 10:00 am (New York time) / 3:00 pm (London time) / 4:00 pm (CET) / 5:00 pm (Moscow time) to present and discuss the FY 2018 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial: Russia +7 495 213 1767 8 800 500 9283 (toll-free) UK +44 330 336 9125 0800 358 6377 (toll-free) US +1 323 794 2588 888 394-8218 (toll-free) Conference ID: 2565520 Link to webcast: https://webcasts.eqs.com/sistema20190403 Or quote the conference call title: "Sistema Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results". A replay of the conference call will be available on Sistema's website www.sistema.com [1] for at least seven days after the event. For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergei Kopytov Tel.: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND GROUP OPERATING REVIEW Excluding impact of new IFRS standards (RUB 4Q 4Q Change FY FY Change 4Q Change FY Change million) 201 201 201 201 201 201 8 7 8 7 8 8 Revenue 225 194 15.5% 777 693 12.1% 219 12.7% 770 11.1% ,11 ,98 ,40 ,42 ,84 ,19 4 8 5 4 3 6 Adj. 66, 45, 45.5% 265 197 34.3% 53, 15.5% 219 11.3% OIBDA 796 915 ,27 ,55 043 ,82 3 8 9 Operating 32, 13, 141.5% 128 90, 42.4% 25, 85.8% 114 26.3% income 664 524 ,60 290 127 ,00 0 3 Loss (15 (98 - (45 (94 - (17 - (46 - attributa ,21 ,89 ,89 ,60 ,62 ,95 ble to 5) 0) 8) 2) 7) 2) Sistema Adjusted 391 (2, - 1,1 4,1 (73.0%) (2, - 60 (98.5%) profit/(l 167 14 19 021 oss) ) ) attributa ble to Sistema In 2018, Sistema's consolidated revenue increased by 12.1% year-on-year as a result of increased revenue from key assets: MTS, as the core telecoms business benefitted substantially from a better pricing environment in Russia, data usage increased, revenue from new business lines accelerated rapidly and smartphone sales were strong; Detsky Mir, on the back of new store openings, growth in like-for-like sales, growth in the e-commerce segment and increased traffic at previously opened stores; Segezha Group, as a result of increased sales volumes of paper and packaging, higher prices for paper and sawn timber, and weakening of the rouble; Agroholding Steppe, due to growth of the field crop segment as wheat prices have increased, strong growth of the agrotrading division and increased milk production; Medsi, due to increased capacity utilisation and as a result in-patient revenue, higher revenue from the CDC at Krasnaya Presnya and expansion of the chain of clinics; and real estate assets, driven by sales growth and earlier revenue recognition due to the adoption of the IFRS 15 standard. Group adjusted OIBDA increased by 34.3% on the year, reflecting strong results at MTS, primarily due to the new accounting standards, increased revenue and strong performance of the Ukrainian business; Detsky Mir as a result of the new IFRS standards, optimisation of buying prices, efficient management of the product assortment and increased operational efficiency; Segezha Group, as a result of increased prices on most key products as well as the commissioning of a new papermaking machine in late 2017; Agroholding Steppe, due to increased operational efficiency in the field crop segment and increased contributions from the agrotrading segment; Medsi, as capacity utilisation of key assets ramped up and revenue per square metre of medical facilities rose. Excluding the effect of the new accounting standards, Group adjusted OIBDA increased by 11.3% versus 2017 primarily as a result of growth at MTS, Detsky Mir, Segezha, Agroholding Steppe and Medsi. The adjusted OIBDA margin increased by 5.6 p.p. to 34.1%, principally as a result of the new accounting standards. Without taking into account the new standards, the adjusted OIBDA margin was unchanged at 28.5%. Group selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) for the full year 2018 decreased by 7.5% versus 2017 to RUB 141.6 billion, mainly due to the new IFRS standards. Without this effect, Group SG&A increased by 6.8% to RUB 163.5 billion. The SG&A/revenue ratio declined year-on-year from 22.1% to 18.2%; excluding the impact of new IFRS standards the SG&A/revenue ratio declined to 21.2%, reflecting Sistema's continued success in improving operational efficiency. SG&A at the Corporate Centre declined year-on-year by 10.3% to RUB 9.0 billion as a result of cuts in headcount, lower compensation expense and reduced administrative expenses. Group capital expenditures increased by 18.8% year-on-year to RUB 124.0 billion in 2018, mainly in connection with increased capex at MTS as a consequence of increased investments in network development in Russia and a focus on providing the best LTE coverage in line with the company's strategy; and Detsky Mir, as the company executed on its expansion strategy. OPERATING REVIEW[6] MTS Leading telecommunications operator and digital services provider in Russia Excluding impact of new IFRS standards (RUB 4Q 4Q Change FY FY Change 4Q Change FY Change million) 201 201 201 201 20 2018 8 7 8 7 18 Revenue 130 116 11.3% 480 442 8.4% 130,5 11.8% 482,4 8.9% ,06 ,82 ,29 ,91 67 69 4 3 2 0 Adj. 54, 44, 24.0% 218 178 22.7% 47,17 6.5% 188,7 5.9% OIBDA 970 313 ,83 ,35 4 95 3 8 Operating 28, 22, 28.9% 114 94, 20.7% 25,91 17.4% 106,8 12.8% income 445 066 ,24 671 2 17 5 Adj. 8,7 6,7 29.2% 32, 29, 10.1% 9,520 40.9% 34,11 14.0% profit 31 57 951 926 8 attributa ble to Sistema In 4Q 2018 and FY 2018 revenue at MTS rose by 11.3% and 8.4% year-on-year, respectively, driven by robust performance of Russian operations as the core telecoms business benefitted substantially from a better pricing environment in Russia, data usage increased, revenue from new business lines accelerated rapidly, smartphone sales were strong, and as a result of the consolidation of MTS Bank. The new IFRS standards had a non-material negative effect on revenue. Adjusted OIBDA grew by 24.0% and 22.7% in 4Q and FY 2018, respectively, due to the effect of new accounting standards, revenue growth, the consolidation of MTS Bank and strong performance of the Ukrainian business. The abolition of internal roaming and increased payments for frequency spectrum in Russia had a negative impact on OIBDA. Excluding the effect of the new standards, adjusted OIBDA increased by 6.5% and 5.9% in 4Q and FY 2018, respectively. The adjusted OIBDA margin strengthened by 4.3 p.p. and 5.3 p.p. to 42.3% and 45.6% in 4Q and FY 2018, respectively. In 3Q 2018 MTS recorded a provision of RUB 55.8 billion as the potential liability in respect of an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the US Department of Justice (DOJ). On 7 March 2019 MTS announced a settlement with the SEC and DOJ under which MTS has agreed to pay USD 850 million. Including the provision, MTS's net profit attributable to Sistema for FY 2018 was RUB 3.4 billion. Excluding the effect of this one-time factor, adjusted profit for FY 2018 was RUB 33.0 billion. During calendar year 2018 MTS paid dividends totalling RUB 52 billion, or RUB 26.0 per ordinary share, in line with the company's dividend policy for 2016-2018. OUTLOOK FOR 2019 MTS forecasts revenue growth of above 3%. MTS targets keeping OIBDA flat, but expects Adjusted OIBDA dynamics to be slightly negative. Excluding costs for compliance with the Yarovaya law, MTS maintains its capex forecast at around RUB 160 billion in 2018-2019. MTS lowers its estimate of additional investment required to comply with the Yarovaya law from RUB 60 billion to RUB 50 billion over five years. Taking into account expenditures due to the Yarovaya law, MTS expects capital expenditures to be approximately RUB 90 billion in 2019. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD On 21 March 2019, MTS announced a new dividend policy for 2019-2021. Under the new dividend policy, the company will seek to pay at least RUB 28.0 per ordinary MTS share per calendar year, distributed in two semi-annual payments. In February 2019, MTS acquired a 39.48% stake in MTS Bank from Sistema for RUB

