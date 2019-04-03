Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 182 MW order in USA

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology



Portland, 30 March 2019



Vestas has received a 182 MW order for V150-4.2 MW turbines for a project in the USA.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a ten-year AOM 5000 service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed at the customer's request.



