

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) announced that, Claus Hemmingsen will step down as Vice CEO of the Group and as CEO of the Energy division and leave the company. The company said its Executive Board will now consist of CEO Søren Skou, CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe, Vincent Clerc, Søren Toft and Morten Engelstoft.



Claus Hemmingsen joined A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S in 1981 as a shipping trainee. In 2007 he became member of the Executive Board and has been Vice CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk and CEO of the Energy division since 2016.



